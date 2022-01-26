NFL Rumors: Insider believes Sean Payton's retirement could be temporary with eyes on Cowboys job

Sean Payton, now the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, recently chose to step away from the team after 16 glorious seasons. Before his arrival, the team was nothing more than an afterthought when it came to playoff seeding in the NFC.

But some, including NFL analyst Matt Lombardo, think there is a specific reason why the coach stepped down.

Lombardo believes the former Saints head coach is setting himself in the right position to take the Cowboys head coaching position.

Here's what Lombardo had to say:

"Lots of chatter inside the league among #NFL executives that Sean Payton stepped away from the #Saints with more than one eye on the #Cowboys. And the interest is mutual, per sources."

NFL Rumors: Is Sean Payton biding his time for the Cowboys head coaching job?

Sean Payton did an excellent job with the Saints as their head coach. He and Drew Brees made the team instant contenders each year for the Super Bowl, which culminated in a Super Bowl XLIV win over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.

Unlike New Orleans, the Cowboys have all of the pieces needed to make a consistent run at the Super Bowl but are likely only searching for a head coach to make it happen.

The Cowboys lost a very winnable game 23-17 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Much of the blame is being placed on head coach Mike McCarthy.

Throughout the season, McCarthy was known to mismanage the offense and the play clock, and the team was among the most penalized during the season.

During the Wild Card loss, the Cowboys were called for the most penalties in NFL postseason history, with 14 of them for 89 yards.

Immediately after the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to speak on the job security (or lack thereof) of McCarthy.

Enter Sean Payton, who worked as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2003-2005. At the time, he was rumored to be in play for the head coaching position that was occupied at the time by Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

But the Saints swooped in with an offer that the OC couldn't refuse and the rest is history... at least up until this point.

The former Saints head coach is known for his offensive prowess and ability to create and call plays that move the chains. Before teaming with his future coach in New Orleans, Drew Brees was with the Chargers as their quarterback from 2001-2005.

Once he joined the Saints, his career trajectory skyrocketed towards the Hall of Fame-bound path that he is now on (he is retired but awaiting entry into the Hall of Fame).

If the rumors are correct, perhaps we could see Sean Payton back with the Cowboys, but this time as head coach.

