NFL Rumors: Insider reveals Browns have no plans to cut Baker Mayfield

While Baker Mayfield’s future in the NFL is still debated among analysts, the emotionally bruised quarterback waits to see which city he will live in when the season starts.

And which team he will play for. Fans wonder, if he remains in Cleveland, would he show up at all?

The rift created between Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns after their public play to acquire Deshaun Watson may make it difficult to continue a professional relationship. However, in a recent article on Cleveland.com, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot suggested that Mayfield isn’t going anywhere, saying:

"The Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July, a league source tells cleveland.com. With Mayfield under contract for a fully-guaranteed $18.86 million, it makes no sense for the Browns to cut him and take the entire hit. They’ll subtract whatever he makes from his next team from that amount, but it wouldn’t make much of a dent."

With the amount of money still owed to Mayfield, it would be difficult to believe any team would be willing to take on a significant chunk of that to bring the jilted quarterback into their roster.

A Mayfield trade could still happen, as Browns bide their time and wait for offer from a QB needy team

Meanwhile, the relationship between the Browns and Mayfield may be so strained that the team could find it difficult to convince him to come back in a back-up role behind the man who took his job.

That is especially taking into consideration the likely possibility of Watson missing games due to suspension over the ongoing NFL investigation into his 22 cases of sexual misconduct.

As the new NFL season gets closer, we may see a team desperate for an upgrade at quarterback, like the Seattle Seahawks or the Carolina Panthers willing to take on at least a large chunk of Mayfield’s contract to bring him on. Injuries during summer camp could also play a part in Mayfield’s eventual move.

It’s more likely the Browns would stay patient and wait for the right opportunity to move Mayfield. They still have a capable backup quarterback on their roster in Jacoby Brissett, who has quite a few starts with the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins. So there's still a possibility for a Mayfield trade.

