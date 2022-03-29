×
NFL Rumors: Jarvis Landry and Browns have mutual interest in reunion 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Rumors

Jarvis Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason after he expressed his frustration with the organization.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent, but has reportedly shown interest in returning to the Browns for the 2022 season.

Landry fired his former agent earlier this year and hired Roosevelt Brown to take his place. According to a recent article by Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Brown had this to say about Jarvis Landry in relation to Cleveland:

"That's his home and he loves it there. There's mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well."
Jarvis Landry and the #Browns have 'mutual interest' in him returning to CLE; Deshaun Watson makes it more intriguing for him, his new agent says cleveland.com/browns/2022/03…

His agent explained that while Landry and the Browns have a mutual interest in reuniting, other teams are interested in signing Landry as well. He is one of the top remaining free agent wide receivers in the 2022 class, so he figures to have a relatively large market of interested teams.

According to his agent, Landry is intrigued by the idea of returning to the Browns to play with Deshaun Watson, their newly acquired quarterback.

The Browns landed the superstar in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Watson is set to take over for Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback and franchise player.

QB1. @deshaunwatson #Browns https://t.co/wTxhggtoSa

Watson is a massive upgrade over Mayfield, so it makes sense that Landry would be intrigued by the idea of returning to his "home" in an improved situation.

Watson last played during the 2020 NFL season when he led the entire league in passing yards. He helped the Houston Texans make the playoffs multiple times.

Landry reportedly wants to play for a Super Bowl contender in the 2022 season and beyond.

His interest in returning to the Browns would imply that he didn't necessarily believe they were legitimate contenders with Mayfield, but are now that they have Watson.

Does signing Jarvis Landry make sense for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
The Cleveland Browns have lost Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry since the start of the 2021 NFL season. They acquired Amari Cooper via trade with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 offseason, but could still use more help at the position.

They should be looking to fill out their roster with as many offensive weapons as possible, especially now that they have Deshaun Watson. Signing Landry to a new contract would help them do that.

Edited by Adam Dickson
