Should the Falcons consider trading for Baker Mayfield?

After the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade with the Houston Texans, Baker Mayfield is currently on the trade block. Rumors surfaced that Mayfield's future with the Browns could be in jeopardy after they declined to give him a contract extension. The Browns have now officially changed direction by going with Watson.

Baker Mayfield reportedly requested to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts after hearing of the Watson deal. The Colts have been in the market for a new quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, so acquiring Mayfield appeared to make sense for both sides.

Instead, the Colts decided to go in a different direction, landing veteran Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. This eliminates Mayfield's preference and also removes another team from the quarterback market this year, which continues to shrink. There aren't many options left for Mayfield right now if he wants to remain a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Since trading Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons have emerged as a potential destination for Mayfield. Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks are the only two quarterbacks currently on the Falcons roster, so they could potentially be in the market to acquire another one.

The benefit of getting Baker Mayfield is his relatively cheap contract with no commitment beyond the 2022 NFL season. This probably isn't worth giving up draft capital to acquire him, especially considering their current situation. With Mariota already on their roster and the organization going through a complete rebuild, it doesn't make too much sense to bring in Mayfield.

If not Baker Mayfield, what should the Falcons do about their future quarterback situation?

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield

The Falcons' best plan of action is probably to use the 2022 NFL Draft to try to find their quarterback of the future. They are in rebuilding mode, so there shouldn't be too much pressure to perform this season, allowing them to develop a prospect from scratch without expectations being set too high.

The Falcons also have Mariota under contract for the next two years, so they can slowly bring the prospect along while potentially serving as his backup initially. The Falcons currently own five picks in the first three draft rounds this year, including the eighth overall selection, so this is an excellent opportunity to start fresh with a brand new quarterback.

