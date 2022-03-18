Top 3 landing spots for Matt Ryan if Falcons pull off Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson is currently the hottest target on the trade block during the 2022 NFL offseason. The young superstar led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season, making him highly desirable. Many teams have made offers in an attempt to acquire him from the Houston Texans, who are expected to move him at some point over the next few weeks.

In addition to needing to make an offer that the Texans are willing to accept, Deshaun Watson will also have to approve of the team he is traded to. He has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so he has the power to decline any proposed trade. According to several reports, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints appear to be the final two teams in the running to land him.

The Falcons are a hometown team for Deshaun Watson, who was born in Gainesville, Georgia, not too far from Atlanta. He is apparently intrigued by the idea of going home, making the Falcons a serious contender to acquire him. If they do, they will need to trade Matt Ryan elsewhere and clear his over $40 million cap hit for next season. Here are three teams that would make sense for Matt Ryan if the Falcons land Deshaun Watson.

Potential destinations for Matt Ryan if the Atlanta Falcons acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Many reports indicate that the Cleveland Browns are looking to move on from Baker Mayfield prior to the 2022 NFL season. Now that they are rumored to be out of the running to land Watson, they will need to look elsewhere for an upgrade. Matt Ryan is an established veteran with a ton of experience, including winning the NFC Championship.

gifdsports @gifdsports ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB https://t.co/cXPIOKNklr

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, the Indianapolis Colts are in serious need of a new quarterback for the 2022 season. They have a well-built roster, but are just missing a quarterback if they want to be competitors. They have the most available salary cap space in the entire NFL, so they have plenty of flexibility to make a move.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks received Drew Lock in a package deal when they sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While it's possible they will stick with Lock as their starting quarterback, they could still be in the market to upgrade at that position. Matt Ryan would allow them to do so.

