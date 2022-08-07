NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden backed for coaching return despite allegations of homophobia and racism

Jon Gruden will coach in the NFL again. This is Gruden's agent Bob LaMonte's opinion. He recently spoke at length with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com.

Gruden was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after racist and homophobic emails he sent were uncovered. LaMonte spoke out in support of his client:

"I really believe in my heart and soul he will coach again. I’d be very surprised if he didn’t. My question is, what did Jon really do? Most people wouldn’t want their private e-mails from 10 days ago looked at. That’s why, if this were to go to trial, it would be devastating for the National Football League.”

Gruden subsequently took legal action against the NFL and Roger Goodell. Earlier this year, he won a court ruling that stopped the NFL from forcing the case into private arbitration. LaMonte discussed the ongoing proceedings:

“This wasn’t good for anybody. That’s why he ended up suing the NFL and [commissioner Roger] Goodell because everyone knows it was wrong. You have 650,000 e-mails and his six were picked out ... and he wasn’t even in the league. He prevailed in court, and he will prevail again.”

LaMonte continued:

"It was 10 years ago. And then why Jon, and why the Raiders? He wasn’t even in the league at the time of those e-mails. That’s the tragedy of it. You can say what you want, but if anyone really understands Jon, they know he’s not a racist. That’s quite obvious. No one would ever say that.

"The biggest thing that got him was Jon had called Roger Goodell a female body part that wasn’t becoming. I guess he made some bad comments about the Glazers, but you have to realize he had just been fired by the Bucs and he thought he was on private e-mails”

Could the Gruden lawsuit bring down Roger Goodell?

Many within NFL circles believe Roger Goodell is made of teflon. But could his luck be about to change? Some believe so, and Gruden's case could be the catalyst. The former Raiders coach was forced to resign in disgrace after private emails uncovered during an NFL investigation were leaked.

8mellowfree @8mellowfree @TomPelissero There is no way the NFL can explain this. 650000 emails and one man goes down... I smell BS. What are you hiding? 🤨🤔🤔 @TomPelissero There is no way the NFL can explain this. 650000 emails and one man goes down... I smell BS. What are you hiding? 🤨🤔🤔

Gruden's six emails are, so far, the only ones relating to the Washington sexual harraassment investigation that have seen the light of day. The NFL has fought "tooth and nail" to ensure the the other 649,994 remain private, leading many within the NFL community to ask why.

This has led to accusations of an NFL coverup. Suspicions were heightened by the league's odd decision not to request a written report from their independent investigation. But the court ruling, which prevents the NFL from forcing Gruden's case into private arbitration, now means that these emails could be made public.

Should that happen, the belief is that Goodell's job and reputation will be on the line, along with a long list of other prominent NFL names.

