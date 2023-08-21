NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs expected to return to Raiders before Week 1 matchup vs Broncos

Josh Jacobs remains one of the biggest storylines in the preseason as the Las Vegas Raiders starting running back is holding out due to a contract dispute.

Jacobs was franchise tagged this off-season, but he has yet to sign the deal. He has been vocal about his displeasure with the tag and hasn't been in camp because of it.

With Week 1 of the NFL season just weeks away, the status of Jacobs is an interesting watch. However, Las Vegas Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore, reveals league sources have told him Jacobs will report before Week 1.

Although Bonsignore says Jacobs will report before Week 1, when that will be is uncertain at this point. But, it is no doubt good news for the Raiders and their fans, for as long as he gets in a couple of practices, he likely will be a go for Week 1.

The news also comes just a day after Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that he didn't have an update on Jacobs:

"I don't have any new news on J.J.," McDaniels said. "I mean, I would say I think that it's important for every player -- this is the National Football League, so it's not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at unless you've really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that."

Getting Jacobs back will be massive for the Raiders as last season he led the league in rushing yards with 1,653 on 340 carries and also found the endzone 12.

Is Josh Jacobs' holdout just about pay?

A big reason for Josh Jacobs' original holdout was due to him wanting a long-term deal and the Las Vegas Raiders only issuing him a franchise tag.

As well, the star running back was reportedly not happy by having his fifth-year option declined. Jacobs is also not the only running back to be frustrated with pay as this off-season, the likes of Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, and Jonathan Taylor have also expressed their frustration with their pay.

Las Vegas Raiders will begin the season in Denver

If Josh Jacobs does end his holdout and plays Week 1, it will be in Denver against the Broncos, as the Raiders open their season on Sept. 10 on the road.

Las Vegas then heads to Buffalo for Week 2, before having its home opener on Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

