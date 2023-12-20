NFL Rumors: Justin Herbert’s Chargers interested in getting Jim Harbaugh as new HC after Brandon Staley’s exit

Following Brandon Staley's exit, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have their eye on a replacement: Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan head coach has been in the NFL before and is always a prime candidate to make the leap back to the professional game. If he does, the Chargers would be very interested.

Jordan Schultz reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Chargers have interest in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, per sources. It’s unclear if the feeling is mutual, as Harbaugh gets set to coach the Wolverines in their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance."

Michigan has had tremendous success since Harbaugh took over, and they're the number one team in the nation right now with a very good chance of winning it all. They're unbeaten and Harbaugh has a great situation there.

Furthermore, if there is interest in a return to the NFL on the Michigan head coach's part, then he will have tons of interest. There are potentially going to be quite a few teams with head coach openings:

Carolina Panthers (confirmed)

Los Angeles Chargers (confirmed)

Las Vegas Raiders (confirmed)

New England Patriots (rumored)

Washington Commanders (rumored)

New York Jets (rumored)

Atlanta Falcons (rumored)

Chicago Bears (rumored)

Most, if not all, of these teams would have some interest in Harbaugh. The coach even called the Carolina Panthers last year, so there's a bit of connection there if he does want to return.

Will Jim Harbaugh head back to the NFL?

It is impossible to predict whether or not Jim Harbaugh will leave for the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers or any other franchise. He's doing magnificently in college, even in spite of the scandal.

Jim Harbaugh might be coming to the NFL

What is possible to predict is that Michigan doesn't want him to leave. He's been rumored for the NFL several seasons now, and that's true once more. According to reports, the coach might get a $55 million contract with an assurance that he won't flee for the NFL.

That hasn't been officially offered, but it certainly looks as if college and the NFL might end up fighting over the right to have Harbaugh.