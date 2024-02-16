NFL Rumors: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers could replace Steve Wilks with former NFL HC

The San Francisco 49ers surprised everyone on Wednesday by firing one-and-done defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in the wake of their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they reportedly have eyes on a more prominent figure to succeed him.

On Thursday, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported that head coach Kyle Shanahan was now looking to hire Brandon Staley. The former DC for the Los Angeles Rams had been fired as head coach by crosstown Los Angeles Chargers after a 63-21 rout by the Las Vegas Raiders in December.

The veteran sportswriter said:

"Staley is known for using multiple alignments aimed at getting the most out of players. He’s got the flexibility to use the Seattle/Cover 3 defense, if that’s what Shanahan wants and if that’s what fits the personnel.

"Or Shanahan could trust Staley to teach the players different looks and fronts and approaches, dictated by the opponent and not the system."

What defensive situation would Brandon Staley inherit with 49ers?

When Brandon Staley was rising through the NFL ranks, he had the chance to work with some elite talents like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Khalil Mack and Derwin James. Should the 49ers hire him, he would inherit a very deep defensive corps – albeit one that faces some questions regarding the futures of some of its members.

Pro Bowlers Javon Hargrave, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner headline one of the best front sevens in the league. And in the backfield, there are two more Pro Bowlers in Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga, the latter of whom is expected to return sometime in the 2024 season from an ACL injury.

But speaking of injuries, one player whom Staley may not get to work with is linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who snapped his Achilles tendon on Sunday and has since undergone surgery that may sideline him for the 2024 season.

And just to compound things further, both he and Arik Armstead will be entering the final year of their current contracts. Meanwhile, defensive ends Chase Young and Randy Gregory, who were acquired in midseason trades, will be free agents once the new league year begins next month – as will be safeties Logan Ryan and Tashaun Gipson.