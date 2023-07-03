NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens tipped to sign 4x Pro-Bowl LB

The Baltimore Ravens were able to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a contract extension earlier this offseason. Now, it appears that the team is ready to add a key piece to their defense.

Rumors are circling that it's a familiar face. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has reported that it would be "no surprise" if the Ravens re-signed edge rusher Justin Houston. He said that considering he signed with Baltimore in July and August of the last two seasons, it could be the same path this season.

"[Justin] Houston has signed with the Ravens in July and August the last two offseasons, and it would surprise no one if it happened again in the coming weeks. The Ravens could use a veteran edge rusher to join an outside linebacker group that includes Tyus Bowser and youngsters Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson."- Jeff Zrebiec

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ravens Nation LIVE @LIVERavenNation



It seems likely that the veteran pass-rusher could be back in Baltimore this season. Justin Houston returning to Baltimore would not be a surprise, per @jeffzrebiec It seems likely that the veteran pass-rusher could be back in Baltimore this season. Justin Houston returning to Baltimore would not be a surprise, per @jeffzrebiec. It seems likely that the veteran pass-rusher could be back in Baltimore this season. https://t.co/9cAns2nX07

He also stated that it would be a good move for the Baltimore Ravens to add the veteran back into a young linebacker core. And, with injuries stacking up on the defense last season, adding a veteran linebacker like Justin Houston will help fill the void if that happens again.

In 2022, the linebacker led the team in sacks with 9.5, despite only playing less than 50% of the snaps during the season. Baltimore has about $10 million remaining in salary cap space and they could sign Houston to another one-year contract.

Lamar Jackson prepares for the 2023 season with OBJ and Zay Flowers

Lamar Jackson spent over one year negotiating a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. He wanted a lucrative contract and some help on offense, telling the Ravens that he wanted Odell Beckham Jr. and additional help in the draft.

Jackson's wish was granted. The Ravens signed OBJ to a one-year contract in early April. They then drafted Zay Flowers out of Boston College with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

As training camp quickly approaches, it seems that Jackson is taking the time to work with his new teammates. A video of the Ravens quarterback working out and running routes with Beckham and Flowers was posted on social media this weekend.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. getting together for workouts this weekend.



(via IG/spencefit__) Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. getting together for workouts this weekend. (via IG/spencefit__) https://t.co/rE67v0WPhe

Beckham seemed to be using his experience and veteran status to be teaching Flowers. The 26-year-old quarterback was seen listening and watching as his wide receivers worked on their craft.

We will see their chemistry on the field when the 2023 NFL season kicks off in September.

Poll : 0 votes