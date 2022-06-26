NFL Rumors: League insider delves deeper into details of Deshaun Watson's suspension

Deshaun Watson and his legal team recently met with the NFL and the NFLPA. This was in an attempt to soften the eventual punishment handed down by the league after 24 allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him.

The league has stated that it plans on following the disciplinary process laid out in the Collective Bargaining Agreement established with the NFLPA.

NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports revealed that the league released a statement pertaining to Watson’s settlement of 20 of those cases to protect it from counter arguments.

"It occurred to me the NFL’s statement asserting Deshaun Watson’s civil settlements will have 'no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process'—released two days before learning pre-arbitration negotiations ‘fell apart’—was to help gird it from counter-arguments b-t-s."

Formerly with the Houston Texans, Watson refused to join the team and requested a trade at the start of the 2021 offseason. Just weeks after this, the first reports of sexual misconduct came to light.

As promised, Watson sat out for the entire season but, over the course of the past year, more and more allegations were brought against him.

Despite his off-the-field legal issues, Watson was a highly sought after talent by other teams this offseason as the Texans came to the decision to move him. It was the Cleveland Browns who came out on top, giving the quarterback a massive deal and alienating Baker Mayfield in the process.

Deshaun Watson may face shorter suspension than a gambler

Still more women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct until the number had ballooned to 24. Deshaun Watson continued to profess his innocence and suggested that every act performed was consensual and nothing illegal took place. Despite these claims, a settlement was finally reached with 20 of the accusers.

The other four may eventually be settled as well. In the meantime, the NFL has run their own investigation and will hand down a suspension based on their agreement with the NFLPA. Even if all is settled, the NFL has code of conduct rules they expect players to follow and Watson will be punished according to those rules.

Recent suspensions include six games for Alvin Kamara, who was involved in an altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub that could lead to felony assault charges and further suspension.

There was also a six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins for using performance-enhancing drugs. The most severe of punishments, a one-year suspension, was handed to Calvin Ridley for betting on football.

Most believe Watson could face a one-year suspension, but that may be bargained down to six to 10 games. A decision is expected in the next week and nothing is guaranteed.

