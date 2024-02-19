NFL Rumors: Mike Evans, Buccaneers "far apart" in negotiations; Tampa Bay takes $7,400,000 hit ahead of free agency

Mike Evans has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of the most consistently dominant wide receivers in the NFL. In fact, he is the only player in NFL history to exceed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons.

He is showing no signs of slowing down either. He had an excellent 2023 season, included leading the NFL in touchdown receptions and recording his most yards in any season in the past five years.

Despite his historic run in Tampa Bay, Evans' time with the Buccaneers is rumored to be potentially over. He is currently pending free agency during the 2024 NFL offseason, and according to Jordan Schultz, the two sides are not close to coming to an agreement on an extension.

Schutlz explained via his X account:

"The Buccaneers had a soft deadline today to get an extension done with Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans, but both sides remain far apart. ... Tampa Bay is set to take on $7.4M in 2024 dead money by not getting a deal done today.

"Talks will continue, but my understanding is Evans is trending toward becoming a free agent."

The Buccaneers have until March 11, when the free agency period officially begins, to potentially get a deal done with Evans. A failure to do so would make him an unrestricted free agent, unless they decide to place their franchise tag on him.

Tagging him is reportedly unlikely, according to Adam Schefter, further increasing his chances of hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career.

If Mike Evans does in fact become a free agent during the 2024 NFL offseason, he is expected to be one of the most popular targets for many teams. His consistency and reliability are extremely desirable, especially considering his strong 2023 season.

Best fits for Mike Evans in 2024

If Mike Evans becomes an unrestricted free agent during the 2024 NFL offseason, he will likely have a strong market of interested teams. It's unclear exactly what he would be looking for in a potential destination, but he presumaby wants to go to a contender where he can also play a large role. This is often what elite free agents look for, as well as getting a valuable contract, of course.

Some teams that could be in the market for a wide receiver this year, which could also be an attractive destination for Evans, include the following potential contenders:

Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens

All four of these options made it to the NFL Playoffs last year and could also be looking to upgrade their wide receivers during the offseason. The four teams also have top-level quarterbacks and prodcutive offensive systems, so Evans would have a chance of continuing his historic streak of 1,000-yard seasons.