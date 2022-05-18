NFL Rumors: Insider reveals three teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has withstood the free agency blitz and is still available. While this might give some players an indication that there may be a long wait ahead, one NFL insider has said that three teams are interested in the aging defensive lineman.

According to a league source via Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports and the OBR, two AFC teams and an NFC team are interested in getting the pass rusher.

The Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Las Vegas Raiders are all in the mix to acquire the veteran defensive lineman.

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a way to keep the defensive front afloat after losing Jadeveon Clowney. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also interested in running it back with the pass rusher.

Hayden Grove @H_Grove Could you imagine a defensive line with Myles Garrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jadaveon Clowney?



Lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for an additional way to balance the roster after trading an arm and a leg for Davante Adams. Which team will the aging veteran sign with? At 35 years old, the defensive lineman's years are numbered. At this stage of his career, he is likely to take it one year at a time.

Which team will Ndamukong Suh land with?

At his age, one could assume that winning a championship is high on the list of priorities for the pass rusher. Having already won it in 2020 with the Buccaneers, it may not be his sole reason for continuing, but it could still be a factor in choosing the team to join.

Based on this, unless they offer a massive payday, one could put the Raiders behind the pack in terms of interest from Ndamukong Suh.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns, normally considered to be a contender by many with Watson under center, may be without their quarterback for much of the season. As such, they're ranked close to the Raiders in terms of championship hopes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers line up as having the best Super Bowl chance since Tom Brady is back. However, if one of the other teams offers Suh a big deal, it may be tough to turn it down. With three teams in the mix, one would think odds are high that a bidding war could break out, driving up the price for Suh.

In the last two seasons, the pass rusher has earned six sacks in each season. However, in 2020, he earned 44 total tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. Meanwhile, in 2021, he earned just 27 total tackles. There might still be some good football left in him.

