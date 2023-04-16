NFL Rumors: NFC powerhouse tipped to land ex-Eagles Super Bowl winning QB on $6m deal

The Los Angeles Rams, a former NFC powerhouse, could be interested in adding free agent quarterback Carson Wentz. The Rams had an abysmal year due to injuries, but a team with a healthy Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and more should return to prominence.

However, behind the aging and injured Stafford (whose injuries were so rough there were rumors of an early retirement), there's no one. Baker Mayfield left for Tampa Bay and both Bryce Perkins and John Wolford are free agents who don't appear to be on the Rams' radar.

That leaves the Rams dependent on Stafford and Stafford alone. Even if he were healthy, that's not wise and every team needs a dependable backup. There aren't a lot stronger options than Wentz right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Insider Maurice Moton said via Bleacher Report:

“The Los Angles Rams, who have one quarterback on their depth chart, should give Wentz a call. Matthew Stafford missed eight games last season.”

Other backup quarterbacks have gotten around $5 million per year, so Wentz would get a slightly better deal at $6 million to back up and potentially succeed Stafford for the NFC hopefuls.

Moton also said:

“Marcus Mariota and Jarrett Stidham will back up Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson in the upcoming campaign, respectively. They signed deals worth $5 million annually. Stidham inked a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos.”

Wentz has a higher pedigree and probably a higher ceiling than those two do, so he could be one of the higher paid backups.

Options at backup quarterback for NFC hopeful Rams

The Rams are only a season removed from winning the NFC and the Super Bowl. They could easily be a contender again if they stay healthy with Sean McVay as coach.

Can Sean McVay make the Rams an NFC power again?

They have to get a backup quarterback to ensure they're protected if Stafford regresses or has lingering injury problems. The options aren't fantastic, but there are a few decent choices in free agency right now:

Carson Wentz

Cam Newton

Teddy Bridgewater

Alternatively, bringing back either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins, both of whom played with the Rams last season, is an option, too.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes