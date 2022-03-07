NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr.'s team for 2022 set to be decided soon

Odell Beckham Jr. will become a free agent in the coming weeks. As such, the Super Bowl winner will likely have a lengthy list of choices as to where to go next. However, the former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants wide receiver has reportedly decided.

According to JPA Football, Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to keep free agency short and straightforward. The wide receiver is expected to return to the Rams for 2022. Keeping the team together has been the team's message since winning the game in mid-February. With Beckham expected to return, the team's "run it back" motto pays dividends.

Who is joining Odell Beckham Jr. to "run it back"?

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Heading into the Super Bowl, the Rams faced some monumental franchise-altering retirements and losses. However, essential pieces thinking about retirement or leaving have saddled up for 2022 or intend to do as much. Von Miller is highly likely to return. Sean McVay, who was rumored to retire from coaching to join the media, is signing up for 2022.

Additionally, Aaron Donald, who was contemplating retirement in the shadow of the win, appears ready to be back in the lineup. The only significant loss seems to be Andrew Whitworth, the 40-year-old offensive tackle who defeated his longtime former team in the biggest win of his career. For Whitworth, it simply doesn't get much better than that.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj God. Just wanna give u some luv today and let u kno I’m thankful. This isn’t exactly what I wanted… but I trust U and kno u’ll pull me thru this. God. Just wanna give u some luv today and let u kno I’m thankful. This isn’t exactly what I wanted… but I trust U and kno u’ll pull me thru this.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return was key to the Rams potentially returning to the Super Bowl next season. The Rams lucked out in avoiding the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, who they lost to during the regular season. They were also lucky to avoid facing Super Bowl veterans Kansas City Chiefs, getting the Bengals, who had never been to a Super Bowl before.

However, to get back to the big game in 2022, the team will need additional firepower to overcome stricter opponents in the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Luckily, the team will be getting Robert Woods back. The team never got to see the full complement of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Odell Beckham Jr. on the field at the same time. Woods tore his ACL immediately following the trade.

The Rams' offense is expected to be even better in 2022. Will that be enough to catapult the team to the next level offensively? One can only wait and see.

Edited by Piyush Bisht