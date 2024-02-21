NFL Rumors: Panthers star Brian Burns seeking close to $30,000,000 annually in free agency

According to a new rumor, Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns was looking for $30 million in annual value before he hit free agency. The star out of Florida State had been asking for that in negotiations before the season, which ended before a deal could be met. The rumors also suggest the team was willing to go to $27 million and give him five seasons.

Expand Tweet

Now, he's a free agent. It remains to be seen if he still wants that $30 million price tag in which his pressure rate stayed about the same and his sack total dipped to eight in 16 games played. That may play to the Panthers' advantage, as it's clear they view him as a building block.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They declined a package including two first-round picks from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022. In 2023, they were expected to get another first-round pick if they'd traded him, but they refused to even hear any offers.

Since they do not have this year's number one overall pick as part of the Bryce Young trade, they could have used those picks tremendously, but they declined them. That indicates that they want to keep him more than anything.

What can the Panthers do with Brian Burns?

After Brian Burns failed to register double digit sacks this season, the Panthers have an interesting decision to make. They've turned down massive blockbusters for him but they don't want to pay what he wanted.

What can the Panthers do with Brian Burns?

Arguably, the asking price is too high since $30 million for Burns is too close to what Nick Bosa, the league's premier edge, makes ($33 million). That leaves them in a difficult spot this offseason.

Thus, the smartest decision would be to franchise tag him. That keeps him for one more season while they can further assess his true value, and it allows him to be an easy trade candidate if they decide to move on. A player on the tag would likely not get the haul he would have in 2023 or 2022, but it would be better than nothing.