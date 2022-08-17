NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes to demand pay hike on $500 million contract

Patrick Mahomes is among the highest-paid players in the NFL. He fully deserves it too, as a former MVP and Super Bowl winner, that too, within his first five years in the league.

With a 8-3 record in the postseason, the star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been more successful than some in his position who have a larger contract.

This has led to rumors that Mahomes could ask for a restructuring of his contract, the likes of which have never been seen in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, his record-breaking 10-year, $450 million deal could pale in comparison to quarterback deals to come which are set to surpass $46 million a year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed an extension that puts him at $50.3 million a year after back-to-back MVP awards. Although he’s given hints that his retirement isn’t too far off, some speculate that this is just Rodgers calling attention to himself throughout the offseason.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals also signed an extension, bringing his annual salary to $46.1 million. Slightly higher than the $46 million a year is what Deshaun Watson will get from the Cleveland Browns, despite most likely facing a one-year suspension.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be the next to sign a big deal. The Watson contract upped the market and Jackson no doubt wants to outdo the former Houston Texans star. Jackson has proved himself with an MVP award and several winning seasons on his resume.

Not far down the road, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be due new money. Their agents will try and negotiate a bigger deal than the last one signed.

Patrick Mahomes has all the weapons he needs to make a run at a third Super Bowl appearance

That leaves Patrick Mahomes. Should he choose to pursue an extension, a $500 million contract wouldn’t be out of the question. If, on top of it, he wins another Super Bowl or two, he will no doubt get whatever he asks for.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Went to work under the rain today Went to work under the rain today ☔️

The Chiefs may have lost one of their best weapons when Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, but they’ve acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

Plus, they still have tight end Travis Kelce. Patrick Mahomes is still in a great position to take his team through to the playoffs, though it will be through a much tougher NFC West than he’s used to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat