NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes to have surgery for turf toe

Two days after his Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Patrick Mahomes is set for a medical procedure.

The 25-year-old quarterback will have surgery to fix the turf toe that has been affecting him for several weeks. NFL Network/NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on Tuesday and cited a source.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Mahomes has apparently been dealing with the injury for some time. The young star is an electric player, both when he throws the ball and when he runs with it. But in another Tweet, Rapoport stated that the injury hampered Mahomes late in the season.

"As well as Patrick Mahomes ran at times, it was clear his injury was significant," Rapoport tweeted. "He was not 100%. Kudos to Mahomes and the medical/athletic training staff for getting him ready, but he was very hobbled. Now, he’ll have it fully repaired."

While Mahomes will likely miss much of the upcoming offseason, he should be good to go for the 2021 season, according to Rapoport.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a loss in the Super Bowl

The prospect of sitting out the offseason might frustrate Mahomes, who is hoping to lead his Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance next year.

Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, as the Chiefs the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20. Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to a comeback victory late in the game.

The team made it back to the Super Bowl this season. But in a shocking turn of events, its elite offense sputtered. As a result, Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City by a final score of 31-9.

"It was a bad feeling in that locker room after the game,'' Mahomes said Monday, according to ESPN. "You don't want to have that feeling again. It's not the end of something. It's going to be another chapter where we're going to have to continue to drive to make ourselves better so we're back in that game.''

Next season, with a healthy Mahomes and a remarkably talented offense, the Chiefs should retain their status as one of the top contenders in the NFL.