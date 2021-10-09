NFL Rumors: 3 offensive linemen the Patriots can sign as injuries mount

The Patriots may have the most battered offensive line in the NFL. At the time of writing, the Patriots were without their starting right tackle and left tackle. In addition, their left guard is questionable. Aside from their center, the Patriots are essentially drawing straws to see who their starting offensive linemen will be on Sunday.

The team needs some stability at that position. Luckily, there are still a few choice candidates out there who can help stem the rush until the (entire) offensive line can get healthy.

Here are three offensive linemen that should be considered by the Patriots as they try to keep their shiny new rookie clean in the pocket on Sundays.

Patriots' free agent options on the offensive line

#1 - Mitchell Schwartz

Somehow, one of the key pieces of the Chiefs' offense from 2020 is still on the street. Schwartz was banged up last season, but now in October of the following season, he is healthy and ready to play.

When healthy last year, Schwartz earned a 74.7 PFF grade, had one penalty and allowed two sacks in 357 snaps. If Schwartz can stay healthy and play as well in 2021 as in 2020, he would be a great fit.

Schwartz is apparently keen on what is happening lately in the NFL, as evidenced by one of his most recent tweets.

Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71 Mia O'Brien @MiaOBrienTV @FCN2go More Urban: Says he did not take the team flight back, stayed in Ohio to visit family. Went out for dinner with family, ended up staying with friends out laterSpoke with family about it — “they’re upset” #Jaguars More Urban: Says he did not take the team flight back, stayed in Ohio to visit family. Went out for dinner with family, ended up staying with friends out laterSpoke with family about it — “they’re upset” #Jaguars | @FCN2go I’ve never heard of a Head Coach skipping the team flight. That’s wild twitter.com/MiaOBrienTV/st… I’ve never heard of a Head Coach skipping the team flight. That’s wild twitter.com/MiaOBrienTV/st…

Schwartz has plenty of playoff experience and can act as a calming voice for Mac Jones, who has yet to play in a playoff game in the NFL.

#2 - Rick Wagner

Rick Wagner is 32 years old, so his tenure with the team may not last beyond 2021. Even if that is the case, having Rick Wagner on a one-year rental deal would allow the team to re-center and have available bodies up front.

Last season, the former Green Bay Packer played 610 snaps and allowed no penalties with only one sack. It is surprising that Halloween pumpkins got a job before Wagner this season.

Like with Schwartz, Wagner also has playoff experience. Lastly, considering the Patriots' recent injury struggles, it may be wise to sign both him and Schwartz to fill the needs on the offensive line.

If Wagner or Schwartz do not work out as great fits, the Patriots can give Russell Okung a call. At 34 years old, Okung would assuredly be a one-year rental. However, with an injury-stricken offensive line, the Patriots may not have a choice if they want to do their best to protect their quarterback.

Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks

Okung is coming off a season in which he had four penalties and allowed three sacks in 406 snaps. If Okung were to be signed, he would likely only be around as long as the Patriots have a role for him.

Once the line gets healthy, Okung could be right back on the couch. In the meantime, though, he would be better off than the Patriots' vacancies on the line.

