NFL Trade Rumors: Why OT Russell Okung would be perfect for the Pittsburgh Steelers

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line leaves a lot to be desired, so turning to free agents like Russell Okung might be a good idea. The Steelers knew this would be a highly questionable part of the roster if they lost key members during the offseason.

The Steelers have drafted and signed to try and fill in the holes on the line, but many are still not confident in their ability to stop opposing defenses while avoiding unnecessary penalties.

Joe Haeg is likely to get some time on the #Steelers offensive line after the Banner IR move today However, most likely against #Bills week one, the O-line starters look this way



Dan Moore Jr. at LT

Kevin Dotson at LG

Kendrick Green at C

Trai Turner at RG

Chuks Okorafor at RT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 1, 2021

As the start of the season quickly approaches in just a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the salary cap space to make an additional move. That move should be for another offensive lineman.

The Steelers should sign free agent OT Russell Okung

Russell Okung was drafted sixth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Okung went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks and then after six years with the team, signed with the Denver Broncos for one season, followed by the Chargers who then traded him to the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

Russell Okung would bring a veteran presence to the left tackle position. The Steelers currently plan to start rookie Dan Moore Jr., at left tackle Week 1. Moore is a solid option at left tackle but isn't a seasoned veteran like Okung and being that he is covering Ben Roethlisberger's blindside, there needs to be stability at the position.

Mike Tomlin on Dan Moore Jr.: "He came with more than we anticipated ... his floor was higher than anticipated." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 7, 2021

Russell Okung has great pass protection which would be extremely valuable for the passing game the Steelers currently have. Okung is also a good run blocker, which is what the Pittsburgh Steelers really need as they look to improve on their lackluster run-game from last season. A dominant run blocker will be key, with rookie running back Najee Harris looking to create a dominant Steelers run game.

Okung apparently had contact with a few NFL teams this offseason, with some even offering him contracts, but it wasn't up to the "standard" that he expects. The Steelers have more than enough money to at least sign Okung to a one-year deal and see what he can do in 2021. It would be a win-win for both parties. Okung would get a significant amount of money for a one-year deal and the Steelers would be able to see what Russell Okung, as a veteran, still has to offer on the offensive line.

