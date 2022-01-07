NFL Rumors: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels linked with Raiders HC job

Josh McDaniels has spent 13 years with the New England Patriots. Considering all the Super Bowls he has been a part of in that span, it is no surprise that his name is resurfacing in the coaching pool. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport via Patriots Wire, the Raiders are jumping out as a potential spot for the offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport thinks Josh McDaniels would fit with Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

McDaniels has already had one stint as a head coach in the AFC West, and Ian Rapoport sees another in his future. Speaking on WEEI's Gresh & Keefe show, Rapoport says that McDanlels would fit with a team without a general manager. The Raiders don't have one at the moment, so it would be a fit between the two parties.

“Would he go to a place that already has a GM? I would have my doubts there,” Rapoport said. “If he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it his way. He’s going to do it properly. He’s going to do it with the right structure and personnel. I would imagine he’d go to a place where there’s not a current GM in place. The Raiders would make some sense. We’ll see what happens with the Vikings.”

In other words, Rapoport sees McDaniels taking on a role with a future team similar to Bill O'Brien with the Texans or Bill Belichick with the Patriots. McDaniels has been a part of so much success that he could realistically become a head coach and general manager overnight.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ Josh McDaniels on Kendrick Bourne: "He's like a light switch that never goes out." Josh McDaniels on Kendrick Bourne: "He's like a light switch that never goes out."

However, Rapoport could be forgetting that Mike Mayock is still with the team. That is, unless he is implying that Mayok will be gone after this season, thus making room for Josh McDaniels. He could, also, be implying that the Raiders would be willing to cut ties with Mayock in order to get McDaniels.

Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth Josh McDaniels on what Kristian Wilkerson has done behind the scenes this year: "It starts with his attitude. He was competitive all spring, all summer...he'll do anything to help the team." Josh McDaniels on what Kristian Wilkerson has done behind the scenes this year: "It starts with his attitude. He was competitive all spring, all summer...he'll do anything to help the team."

Even without Jon Gruden at the helm, the Raiders are in the midst of their best season since 2016 when they went 12-4 and made the playoffs. With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, the Raiders will be in the playoffs, despite having an interim head coach for much of the season.

How Sunday's game goes could go a long way in choosing the next head coach of the Raiders. Will the Raiders ride with Rich Bisaccia, or will they go in a new direction, potentially with Josh McDaniels? Sunday's game could be a franchise-altering set of 60 minutes.

