NFL Rumors: Raiders closing in on two key Patriots staffers for HC and GM role

The Las Vegas Raiders made it to the Wild Card round of the playoffs this season despite having an interim head coach and trials and tribulations aplenty. The Raiders' players expressed their desire to retain interim head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, but it seems that the organization might be headed in another direction.

The Las Vegas Raiders dismissed general manager Mike Mayock shortly after the season ended and have said that a decision about their head coach has yet to be made.

This week, however, in the process of interviewing candidates for the general manager vacancy, they may have also found their next head coach.

Raiders eyeing Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in hiring New England Patriots team executive Dave Ziegler as their next general manager. But Ziegler may come as part of a package deal alongside current New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom Las Vegas want to hire as their next head coach. As per award-winning NFL journalist Josina Anderson, the team has put in a formal request to interview him.

"I'm told the #Raiders interviewed #Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler in person last Friday and are currently scheduled to meet with OC Josh McDaniels in person on Saturday, per league source," Anderson wrote on Twitter.

"I'm told the #Raiders interviewed #Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler in person last Friday and are currently scheduled to meet with OC Josh McDaniels in person on Saturday, per league source," Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Josh McDaniels does have experience as a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He was dismissed midseason in 2010 by the Broncos and was re-hired by the Patriots shortly after.

Hiring McDaniels and retaining him could be a wild card. He was hired by the Indianapolis Colts as their new head coach in February 2018. Just hours after the announcement, McDaniels announced that he no longer wanted the position and returned to the New England Patriots. There has been speculation that McDaniels is interested in the job with Las Vegas and would definitely take it if he was indeed offered one.

He deserves that Raiders HC gig, but if he doesn't get it, I'd personally love to have a coach of his quality in Chicago. Rich Bisaccia would be a slam-dunk hire as the new #Bears special teams coordinator.

If the hiring of McDaniels and Ziegler does pan out, Rich Bisaccia apparently won't be out of a job for long. Although Bisaccia, who was finally given an opportunity as a head coach, would like to keep his interim job permanently. He may already have another job lined up.

Bisaccia is a top choice to be the Chicago Bears' next special teams coordinator. He and Bears new head coach Matt Eberflus worked together for several years with the Dallas Cowboys, and if he isn't hired as a permanent head coach in Las Vegas, then the offer with the Bears will likely be imminent.

Josh McDaniels is said to be scheduled for an interview with Las Vegas on Saturday.

