NFL Rumors: Los Angeles Rams hiring Stanford's Carberry as offensive line coach

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly poaching an assistant from college football.

The franchise is hiring Stanford's Kevin Carberry as its new offensive line coach, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The #Rams are expected to hire Stanford run game coordinator Kevin Carberry as offensive line coach, source said. Carberry worked with Sean McVay in Washington. He replaces Aaron Kromer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2021

Carberry has been the Cardinal's run game coordinator/offensive line coach for three seasons. Stanford went 4-2 this past season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carberry mentored center Drew Dalman at Stanford, who recently earned All-Pac-12 honors. Left tackle Walter Rouse, another Carberry pupil, was named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

"In his third season, the Cardinal run game finally began to take shape behind a retooled and healthy offensive line," Carberry's bio on Stanford's official athletics website states.

"Stanford started the same offensive line combination in all six games, a welcome development following Carberry's first two seasons."

A great Finish by former Palma Chieftain Drew Dalman! So glad I was able to watch him play live! Keep working hard @drewww0 pic.twitter.com/WikGcgKtBf — Nick Noroian (@CoachNoroian) September 9, 2018

This won't be Carberry's first stint in the NFL. He joined Stanford in 2018 after working for the then-Washington Redskins as their assistant offensive line coach. Before that, he was an offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

He got his start in coaching with St. Ignatius College Prep school, where he was the defensive coordinator and special teams' coach.

Advertisement

Carberry then was a graduate assistant at Kansas and defensive ends coach at Stephen F. Austin before making his first jump to the NFL with the Cowboys. He worked with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay while at Washington.

SOURCE: #Stanford OL coach/run game coordinator Kevin Carberry is expected to become the #Rams new offensive line coach. Carberry worked with Sean McVay, OC Kevin O’Connell and TE coach Wes Phillips previously in the NFL in Washington. @TomPelissero first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 21, 2021

Los Angeles Rams have made multiple staff moves

Carberry's hiring is the Rams' solution to replacing former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

Kromer and the franchise parted ways last week. He had worked for the Los Angeles Rams since McVay was hired, and was promoted to run game coordinator as well in 2018.

Aaron Kromer and the Los Angeles Rams parted ways last week

Advertisement

It's already been an offseason of turnover for the Rams staff and Kromer is the seventh assistant to recently leave the team.

Among the departures, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley left to become the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron is now the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator.

Kromer's son, Zak Kromer, is still with the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive quality control coach, according to multiple reports.

The Rams also recently traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks for veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford.

On @mitchalbomshow Matthew Stafford said he's spoken to Jared Goff via text. Said he told Goff he appreciated him as a player and to reach out to if he needed any advice about Detroit. "I know he feels he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him about LA." #Lions — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) February 15, 2021

The staff and roster moves are all part of an evaluation process for McVay's team, which went 10-6 this past season.

"What I'm evaluating is everything we do," McVay said, according to an article posted on the Rams' official website. "That includes the quarterback position, but that includes everything.

"I think it's important, like I was kind of saying, to be able to take a step back, catch our breath, be able to look at everything the season encompassed and be able to create the most competitive situations at all spots and what we can continue to do to take steps in the right direction. That's not exclusive to the quarterback, but it's all-encompassing to our entire roster," the Los Angeles Rams coach finished.