NFL Rumors: Rams could trade away Aaron Donald to tank for Caleb Williams 

Caleb Williams is gearing up for his final season and the USC quarterback is projected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams has drawn comparisons with Patrick Mahomes due to his playing style, and many NFL teams would love to have him on their team next season.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi recently talked about the Los Angeles Rams, and he believes that the 2022 Super Bowl champions could tank for Williams. He indicated that the Rams could end up parting ways Aaron Donald during next season if they are off to a slow start.

Here's what he said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"Say the Rams start off slow and say they're 1-5, they're 2-6, somewhere in there and they're headed for Caleb Williams in the draft. Right? Do they trade at that point? Aaron Donald to a team at the trade deadline? Do we get a trade for Aaron Donald because he's truly their only asset, right?"

"They tried to trade Stafford this offseason, the $59 million option bonus that, you know, they can say they didn't, they can deny it all they want. So, the only true asset really, that's marketable is Donald and I wonder if they get off to a slow start and trade Donald."

It was earlier reported as well that the Los Angeles Rams were shopping Matthew Stafford but failed to find any trading partner. Later they also traded away Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, as the franchise aims at getting back draft assets that they spent to win the Super Bowl.

If Aaron Donald does get available on the market, Super Bowl contenders could make a push for him. Everyone knows that when healthy Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL, and he can elevate any team's chances of winning.

Do they try and move Aaron Donald to a playoff team at the deadline"



Many teams can tank for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams: Pac-12 Championship - Utah v USC

While no team will go into the next season intending to lose, things can change during the season. The opportunity to have a quarterback like Caleb Williams doesn't come around every year, and many teams whose playoff windows will close earlier in the season could tank for Williams.

It will be interesting to see how the Arizona Cardinals perform next season, as they have a great shot at landing the first overall pick in next year's draft. Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL injury, and if the Cardinals secure the right to draft Williams, they will face a difficult decision about who will be their quarterback.

