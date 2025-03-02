NFL Rumors: Ravens projected to pay over $21,000,000 salary to keep 2x Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens are nearing an agreement that would pay left tackle Ronnie Stanley over $21 million per year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that a resolution between Stanley and the Ravens may be near.

"The sense out of Indy is that the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley can agree to terms on an extension in the coming days," Fowler wrote. "That's hardly a slam dunk, but there's a sentiment to try to make that happen."

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The rumors picked up steam at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Stanley, who reached age 30 last season, will be entering free agency when the new league year opens on March 10. This puts pressure on Baltimore to sign its veteran offensive lineman.

"Some inside the league are projecting that deal to land somewhere between $21-23 million per year," Fowler wrote.

This price range puts Stanley among the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL. The Ravens are in a tight cap situation trying to keep Stanley and the team has reported that it has only $12 million in cap space.

Patriots are a real threat if Ravens aren't able to get Ronnie Stanley's deal done

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots are reportedly waiting to strike if Baltimore doesn't lock up Ronnie before free agency begins. They have more than $125 million in cap space — the highest in the NFL.

MassLive wrote on Saturday that Stanley is at the top of the Patriots' offensive line wish list.

"The top name to watch is left tackle Ronnie Stanley. If the Ravens Pro Bowler hits the open market, New England is expected to have serious interest," the publication reported.

New England's aggressive strategy is a result of its necessity to guard quarterback Drake Maye. Stanley has been guarding Lamar Jackson's blind side and played all 17 games last season. His dependability was a welcome return to normalcy after ankle injuries lost him 31 games from 2020 to 2022.

Pro Football Focus ranked Stanley's 2024 effort at 71.0 overall (39th out of 141 qualified tackles), with an excellent 79.6 mark for pass blocking (21st).

Baltimore is under increasing pressure to get Stanley's extension done before the free agency negotiation period opens on March 10.

