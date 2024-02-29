NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley eyeing move to join elite AFC quarterback in free agency

The New York Giants are not using the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, and the running back will be a free agent. There will be numerous teams interested in the 27-year-old running back who has had two straight healthy seasons.

The Houston Texans have emerged as a possible landing spot for Barkley as insider Aaron Wilson recently revealed that the Giants running back has been in communication with C.J. Stroud.

The Texans are coming off a season where they exceeded all expectations and finished 10-7. Not only did they win the AFC South, but also won a playoff game in Stroud's rookie season.

The Ohio State product demonstrated last season that he is an elite quarterback, but he can perform even better if the team has a good running game. Barkley is probably the best running back available on the market, and if the Texans can sign him, they'll add a new dimension to their offense that will be difficult to defend.

Saquon Barkley will love playing for the Texans

Saquon Barkley: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

When he is healthy, Saquon Barkley is among the best running backs in the game. The Giants have over-relied on Barkley's brilliance ever since he was drafted in 2018, and it can be said that with a better passing game, the former Penn State star could be even more dangerous.

Stroud is undoubtedly a better quarterback than Daniel Jones and also has more weapons at the wide receiver and tight end position than what the Giants have at their disposal. This will open up more running lanes for Barkley who can have another 1000-yard rushing season if he stays healthy.

Last season, he played with three different quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor, the opposing teams had better chances of reducing Barkley's impact on the game. Despite that, he rushed for 962 yards, and six touchdowns on 246 carries in 14 games. He also had 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Whether or not he lands in Houston remains to be seen, but the idea of pairing Barkley with Stroud is quite enticing.