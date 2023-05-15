NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley rejects fresh Giants contract in search of Christian McCaffrey money

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has not participated in any off-season activities with the team as he continues to wait for a contract extension. A report from NJ.com recently stated that the New York Giants running back turned down a contract offer that was worth up to $14 million a year.

"Seeing Saquon Barkley rejected a deal worth up to $14M per season (per @njdotcom) is pretty insane -- I'll say this, Joe Schoen predicted the RB market to perfection, and I honestly don't know if Barkley gets even $12M per year now. Nice to have a GM with foresight."

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM



Nice to have a GM with foresight. Seeing Saquon Barkley rejected a deal worth up to $14M per season (per @njdotcom ) is pretty insane -- I'll say this, Joe Schoen predicted the RB market to perfection, and I honestly don't know if Barkley gets even $12M per year now.Nice to have a GM with foresight. Seeing Saquon Barkley rejected a deal worth up to $14M per season (per @njdotcom) is pretty insane -- I'll say this, Joe Schoen predicted the RB market to perfection, and I honestly don't know if Barkley gets even $12M per year now.Nice to have a GM with foresight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 26-year-old running back was franchise tagged by the New York Giants but, has yet to sign the deal. The franchise tag for the 2023 NFL season would be a little over $10 million. But, since the Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, the running back is expecting his pay-day as well.

Rumor is that he is looking for a contract extension that will pay around $16 million per season. It is a similar contract to that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Whether the Giants are willing to pay Saquon Barkley that much remains to be seen in the weeks leading up to training camp.

Christian McCaffrey contract breakdown: Is a similar deal a realistic get for Saquon Barkley?

While still with the Carolina Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey signed a huge contract extension in 2020. That contract didn't begin paying McCaffrey until the 2022 NFL season since he was still on his rookie contract.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Previous reports said he's seeking a Christian McCaffrey’s contract, worth $16 million per year.



brobible.com/sports/article… Report: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley rejected an offer worth up to $14 million per season, per @njdotcom Previous reports said he's seeking a Christian McCaffrey’s contract, worth $16 million per year. Report: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley rejected an offer worth up to $14 million per season, per @njdotcom Previous reports said he's seeking a Christian McCaffrey’s contract, worth $16 million per year.brobible.com/sports/article…

In 2022, the running back was paid $14.3 million, which also happened to be the season that Carolina traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. The latter is now responsible for the remaining three years on his contract.

In 2023, he is due to make $17.7 million with $1 million of that already fully guaranteed. In 2024, he will make $17.7 million and in 2025, he will make $13.6 million.

While Barkley had a standout season in 2022 after rehabilitating from a knee injury, he could see a big pay-day. But, in McCaffrey's case, he signed his lucrative contract before he suffered two injury-plagued seasons.

Although, the Giants are reportedly willing to pay Barkley a substantial contract extension, general manager Joe Schoen may not be willing to budge on an even bigger deal.

Poll : 0 votes