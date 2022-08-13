NFL Rumors: Settlement remains possible in Deshaun Watson suspension case

Will Deshaun Watson play in a preseason game this season for the Cleveland Browns? That is the question that has been lingering all week as the Browns get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

While the recommendation was a six-game suspension for Watson, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell then announced that the league would appeal for greater punishment. Goodell said that he believes that the accusations against Watson were serious enough to call for a year-long suspension.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Settlement of the Deshaun Watson situation is not out of the question, I’m told. Stay tuned. Settlement of the Deshaun Watson situation is not out of the question, I’m told. Stay tuned.

On Friday afternoon, however, rumors of a possible settlement came to light. The Associated Press reported that the Browns' quarterback would be willing to take an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Peter Harvey, who has been tasked with deciding on a resolution to the NFL 's appeal, was expected to make a decision this week. Now, it seems that the Cleveland Browns will take the field for their first preseason game without a decision having been made.

An agreed settlement between both parties would bring a resolution to this situation that seems never ending at this point in time.

As of Friday afternoon, Deshaun Watson is is expected to take the field on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the first time that he has taken the field since the 2020 NFL season.

In anticipation of Deshaun Watson suspenion, should Browns trade for a QB?

The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their newly acquired quarterback for at least the first few months of the season. Whether it's six games, eight games, or even a full season, is yet to be decided.

When Deshaun Watson is unable to play, the depth chart is as follows: Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs, and Josh Rosen. In a competitive AFC North division, would those quarterbacks be able to hold their own against opposing defenses?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. https://t.co/nzYBqjgV5u

Would it be beneficial for the Browns, who traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, to make yet another trade for a quarterback? One speculation is that the Browns would be interested in making a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

At the start of training camp, it was announced that Trey Lance would be the starter for the 49ers, making Garoppolo the odd man out.

Garoppolo would be a solid option for the Browns with his experience not only as a starter but also in the postseason. It could also give him some confidence and additives to his resume that will help with a possible future contract. So, all in all, it would be a win-win for Garoppolo and the Browns.

