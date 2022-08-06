NFL Rumors: Tom Brady excused from Buccaneers practice over "a personal matter"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice today over a personal matter. This sent social media into a meltdown as fans thought something was a little fishy.

His absence came a few days after the Dolphins were disciplined by the NFL over tampering that included talking to Brady on two separate occasions. Apparently, they spoke with him once when he was a Patriot. The other time happened when he was a Buccaneer.

Many believed the quarterback's absence had something to do with that. The 45-year-old will reportedly not face any sanction for his involvement with the Dolphins.

However, several NFL insiders quickly put out that fire. It was revealed that he had a personal matter that saw him miss practice.

It marked the second time this week that the quarterback missed a practice. Brady had a rest day on Wednesday. Tampa Bay did not hold a practice on Thursday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was absent on Friday.

For someone who absolutely loves to practice, missing that much time does seem odd. Because we do not know what his personal matter is (nor should we), it must be something reasonably significant to keep him away from the team for this long.

Brady and Buccaneers aiming high in 2022

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After being bundled out of the playoffs last season at home to the L.A. Rams, the Buccaneers enter the new NFL season with something to prove. After winning the Super Bowl in 2020, Tampa Bay could not get back to the league's penultimate game last year.

In 2022, that feat could prove rather difficult. Tampa Bay is dealing with injuries. Most notable is center Ryan Jensen, along with Chris Godwin, who is still on comeback trail from his ACL injury. There will also be no Rob Gronkowski for Brady either.

Still, many pundits have the Buccaneers near the top of Super Bowl calculations, simply because of the 45-year-old. The team did sign Julio Jones and the former Falcons and Titans receiver, by all accounts, has looked sensational in practice so far.

A team that has Tom Brady is always Super Bowl or bust. That is certainly the feeling heading into the new season. With a new head coach in Todd Bowles and a few different pieces on offense, Tampa Bay is a little unknown on the offensive side of the ball.

However, when you have the greatest of all-time under center, it needs to be capatilzed on. Can the Buccaneers reclaim their crown from 2020? With the GOAT at the helm, you would be a fool to bet against him.

