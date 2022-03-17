NFL Rumors: Tom Brady had his eyes set on returning to NFL with Miami before Brian Flores lawsuit 

At one point this year, Tom Brady was interested in working in the Miami Dolphins' front office. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe via Bro Bible, the quarterback came into 2022 with a very different plan.

“Brady was gonna go run the Dolphins, and then Brian Flores files his lawsuit and throws a wrench in the entire thing. Now all of a sudden you’re worried about cell phones and discovery and all this stuff, so Brady, they scrap those plans. So now [the quarterback is] looking at it, ‘Well, what am I gonna do? Sit around on my couch for a year? No, I might as well go play football.’”

The NFL can thank Brian Flores for playing a part in the quarterback's return to the field. However, how exactly was the quarterback going to "run the Dolphins?" Volin expanded on what he meant by that phrase:

“Brady was not gonna go to Miami necessarily to be the quarterback. He was gonna be Derek Jeter,” Volin said. “He was gonna team up with Payton and run the Dolphins. He was gonna run the front office. It was gonna be [Dolphins owner] Stephen Ross’ big heist. You don’t need permission from the Bucs to get Brady to run your front office. And Sean Payton was gonna be his coach.”

What's next for Tom Brady?

This still makes it a bit confusing for those who don't watch baseball. However, it seems that the quarterback's aim was to be an executive with the team and also play football in a potentially reduced capacity.

Without talking to the quarterback, it is impossible to understand the full scope of his vision.

Tom Brady: These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

However, suffice it to say that the quarterback saw enough potential in what he was trying to do that he was willing to retire from the game to do it.

That said, just because plans fell through with the Dolphins does not mean that this still couldn't be the next frontier for the quarterback. It could be that the plan was simply pushed back.

For now, the quarterback is back in the same day-to-day grind he's been on for more than two decades. How much longer can the quarterback continue to throw himself out on the field in a full-time capacity?

If something happens to the quarterback this season due to him taking hits at an advanced age, the fact that he retired and decided to come back will increase the sting of the injury.

