NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s influence on Raiders keeps team’s hopes alive of landing Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady's impact as the Raiders' minority owner may change Las Vegas' quarterback situation. Vegas Nation writer Vincent Bonsignore broke the news on Sunday that Brady will have a significant role in signing players during free agency and trade talks.

The Los Angeles Rams have given Matthew Stafford's agent leeway to negotiate with other teams before the NFL Combine. This is similar to the former model of Brady's contract negotiations in New England.

Stafford is at a crossroads at age 37. His existing contract comes with a $49.66 million cap hit next year but his planned $27 million salary falls short of market value for elite quarterbacks.

In 2024, Matthew Stafford passed for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns on eight interceptions, with a 65.8% completion percentage in 16 games.

Las Vegas seemingly becomes the obvious choice under new head coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders possess the NFL's second-largest cap room and precious draft assets - four selections in the first three rounds.

Dissecting the Raiders-Matthew Stafford trade scenarios

NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Tom Pelissero noted on The Rich Eisen Show on Saturday:

"You're going to want to know, 'Am I getting this guy for one year, for two years, for three years?'"

That uncertainty informs trade talks between interested teams and the Rams.

The cost remains in dispute. Los Angeles demands a first-round pick with more as collateral. Interested parties prefer to start negotiations with a second-round pick.

Matthew Stafford's contract warrants notice. The Rams renegotiated his contract before 2024, with $27 million outstanding in 2025 and $31 million in 2026. His 2021 Super Bowl win following his move from Detroit demonstrates his capability.

Although Stafford does not have a no-trade clause, his desire to come to Las Vegas may be based on Brady's sales pitch and the team's competitive situation.

Pelissero said:

"The Rams have been willing to let Stafford's agent go and just figure out what would other teams be willing to do?"

Las Vegas faces competition for Matthew Stafford's services. The Giants, who have interest through Stafford's brother-in-law and assistant Giants coach Johnathan Cooley, are eager.

The Steelers would also like stability behind center, while the Vikings can bring back Stafford to old coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

