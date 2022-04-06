NFL Rumors: Free agent Tyrann Mathieu zeroes in on team he wishes to join

Tyrann Mathieu, the "Honey Badger," is still a ship lost at sea.

Many expected the safety to find a new home by this point, but no match has been made. Of course, that doesn't mean the safety doesn't have his own hopes about where he lands.

The free agent met with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Speaking to The Times-Picayune via Pro Football Talk, the free agent made it clear that he was open to the idea of returning to his hometown.

Here's what he had to say about the team:

“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position. He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Ms. (Gayle) Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community."

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era Discipline will guide you thru your next chapter. Discipline will guide you thru your next chapter.

He continued, saying he watched the team as a kid:

"It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come. I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, the list goes on and on."

He continued, stating he believed he would be a good fit with the team, but expressed doubts about whether they needed him.

"Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’ Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Tyrann Mathieu's history

Mathieu is 29 years old and is looking for his fourth team. He spent his first five years in the league with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017.

The next stop was quite brief, lasting for only one season. Mathieu was a member of the Houston Texans as a strong safety, according to Pro Football Reference. Up until this point, the safety had exclusively played at free safety.

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era Look me in my eyes, I won’t fail you. Look me in my eyes, I won’t fail you.

Looking back and considering he only spent one year there, most would assume the transition hurt his production. However, according to PFF, his play improved by six points over the previous year.

Nevertheless, Mathieu was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs by the start of the 2019 season. He's spent the last three years with the team, but couldn't make it to his fourth.

In his final season with the team, Mathieu earned a 67.3 PFF grade. Overall, there are plenty of reasons for teams to take a swing at the safety. Many are confident he will have a home soon.

