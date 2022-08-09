NFL Rumors: Von Miller wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills, WR drops hint that he's interested 

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. have a lot in common, at least, since last season. Both left wayward franchises in the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, respectively, in the middle of last season. Both found a home with the Los Angeles Rams and were instrumental in them winning the Super Bowl. For the duo, though, it turned out to be a brief sojourn.

Von Miller left the franchise to join the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. Whether the journey they have undertaken continues forth remains to be seen. If it does not, it will not be for a lack of trying with both parties seemingly interested.

Odell Beckham Jr. to follow Von Miller to Buffalo Bills?

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Odell Beckham Jr. following Von Miller to Buffalo is a real possibility. Miller has openly wanted the wide receiver to join him. Now Beckham is sending subtle hints that he remains open to the possibility, if things work out.

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be serious contenders for the Super Bowl again this season. Adding Von Miller has improved their defense. Josh Allen just needs to keep playing and directing the offense as he has done for the past couple of years. If he can do that, then there is no doubt that they are going deep into the postseason this time round as well.

Whether or not the Bills think they need additional firepower on offense is unknown. But Odell Beckham Jr. would help add institutional knowledge of winning a Super Bowl. That just might be needed to push them over the line where they have fallen short for the last couple of years.

They lost agonizingly in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs last year. They went all the way to the AFC Championship the year before, ultimately falling short. Adding a two-time champion like Von Miller is not only supposed to make their defense more durable, it is expected that he will bring the knowhow of going all the way.

If that is, indeed, the rationale, then Odell Beckham Jr. will bring the same advantage to the dressing room. As anyone who saw him bring up the big plays during the last postseason will vouch, having a character like him is invaluable. Miller wants it, and Beckham seemingly does, too. Whether the reunion happens is now pretty much in the Bills' hands.

