NFL Rumors: Wholesale coaching changes imminent for Jaguars following Doug Pederson hiring

Doug Pederson was hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week after a lengthy interview process. The Jaguars decided on the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach in hopes that he will bring about a fresh new outlook and ideas for a team riddled with issues, especially within the last year.

Now it seems that he will be starting his Jacksonville Jaguars tenure with new members of the coaching staff as well. The changes mark the beginning of a fresh start for a team that has been at the bottom of the AFC South rankings for a few seasons.

Who did Jaguars HC Doug Pederson dismiss from the coaching staff?

It's that time of year, when the coaching carousel really starts making moves. With the hiring of new general managers and head coaches, comes revamped coaching staffs as well. While some coordinators and assistant coaches may be able to retain their current positions, most are on the move.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to hire a few new assistants after newly hired head coach Doug Pederson made some decisions this week.

Quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was relieved of his duties this week, ensuring that the Jaguars offense has a completely different look in 2022. A change that will hopefully work with the strengths of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Schottenheimer was hired by former head coach Urban Meyer just last February.

Pederson also decided to part ways with the offensive line coach George Warhop. Warhop was hired in 2019 and was kept on the coaching staff last season by Meyer.

Special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, also won't be returning for the 2022 NFL season. He was just hired last June by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have begun hiring new staff members, with Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher being hired as the new offensive line coach as well as taking on the running game coordinator position.

It was also reported by FOX Sports that Rory Segrest was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. No word yet on which position he will hold, but he is expected to return to the defensive side of the ball where he has experience.

He worked with Pederson on the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive assistant. Segrest has also coached as the defensive coordinator for the University of Louisiana for the last four years.

More hirings for the Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to come in the near future.

