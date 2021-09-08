NFL Rumors: Why Devonta Freeman would be the perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will start the 2021 NFL season without running backs J.K. Dobbins (ACL tear) and Justice Hill (torn Achilles). Now, with a desperate need at running back, the Ravens have brought in a few veteran options. One of those being Devonta Freeman.

The Ravens are trying out RB Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2021

The 29 year old was just released by the New Orleans Saints last week after just being signed on August 1, 2021. After six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman spent time with the New York Giants last season and then on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in January.

Could RB Devonta Freeman be a good fit for the Baltimore Ravens?

Devonta Freeman could be a great fit for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 for a few reasons. Freeman is a reliable running back who has had two seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards while also rushing for 11 touchdowns in each of those seasons. The Ravens lead rusher is usually quarterback Lamar Jackson and Dobbins was supposed to take that role, but an experienced back like Freeman could do just that.

The main issue that the Baltimore Ravens offense had last season was that the passing game was down tremendously. The Ravens have given a lot of time and attention to that aspect of the offense as well. Unfortunately, injuries have also brought a lot of question marks as well.

Freeman is capable of being involved in the passing game and has over 2,000 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in his career. He would give Jackson another option in the passing game, which would help the Ravens offense tremendously.

Gus Edwards: RB1 ready 🚌 pic.twitter.com/z6dkLtTlEr — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 31, 2021

Freeman would pair alongside Gus Edwards, who is now the dominant RB1 for the Ravens offense. Edwards has been a staple for the Ravens and the success that they have had. The duo of Edwards and Freeman, along with Lamar Jackson, who is a talented runner himself, would really help Baltimore against divisional opponents who are so good against the rush.

Another running back that the Baltimore Ravens have brought in was Le’Veon Bell. If choosing between Freeman or Bell, the better option would be for Freeman. In terms of team chemistry and being a team player, Devonta Freeman would be the better option. Bell is said to have issues while on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, which could possibly bring distraction to another team's locker room.

