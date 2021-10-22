NFL trade deadline predictions: 3 bold moves the Steelers could make

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had quite the rollercoaster ride through the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season. The Steelers started with a win over the Buffalo Bills, then lost two in a row to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. The last two weeks, the Steelers have bounced back with wins over the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks to get back to .500 before this Week 7 bye.

For the Steelers to stay afloat in the AFC North and the conference as a whole, the team may need to make some acquisitions, not only for immediate help but also for added depth.

Here are three possible trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make ahead of the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

Teresa Varley @Teresa_Varley 'We acknowledge that we're going to need continued assistance from developing guys. We've called on some already. We better be prepared, and they better be prepared. The strength of the pack is the strength of the pack.' - Coach Mike Tomlin

NFL trade deadline 2021: 3 trades the Steelers could make

#1 - Trade WR James Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers/James Washington situation is a bit bizarre as of this point. Before the start of the season, James Washington was rumored to have asked for a trade due to a lack of playing time. Those rumors were then denied by everyone in the Steelers organization.

With injuries to wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool earlier in the season, Washington still didn't see a significant amount of playing time. Washington then was out in Week 5 with a groin injury and when he returned in Week 6, even without JuJu Smith-Schuster, he still only saw one target.

The Steelers should trade James Washington to give him an opportunity at more playing time and perhaps pick up draft picks in return. With the low amount of playing time he has had, the return for Washington likely won't be high.

#2 - Trade for WR Michael Thomas

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a high-profile wide receiver in the offense. With JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season with a shoulder injury, bringing in an additional wide receiver would not only give quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another target but also take the heat off of Johnson and Claypool.

Michael Thomas should be ready to come off the IR. The New Orleans Saints had hoped they would have gotten him back by now, but he remains inactive, which could help in terms of a trade price.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

Davante Adams 15 31

Stefon Diggs 13 36

Michael Thomas 12 23

DeAndre Hopkins 12 36 Most 100-yard rec games since start of 2019: Games PlayedDavante Adams 15 31Stefon Diggs 13 36Michael Thomas 12 23DeAndre Hopkins 12 36 @Cantguardmike Most 100-yard rec games since start of 2019: Games Played

Davante Adams 15 31

Stefon Diggs 13 36

Michael Thomas 12 23

DeAndre Hopkins 12 36@Cantguardmike https://t.co/M1iws1hLUm

#3 - Trade for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team in 2019. Last season, as a licensed medical professional, Duvernay-Tardif returned to Canada to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Chiefs offensive line struggling, the team made significant moves this offseason to fix their issues.

Since returning to the Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif has yet to see any playing time and could be traded before the deadline. The Steelers could desperately use a veteran lineman to help the young line they currently have. This will help protect Ben Roethlisberger, who needs more time to get the ball out of his hands.

Edited by Henno van Deventer