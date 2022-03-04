NFL Trade Rumors: 3 best destinations for Deshaun Watson after Dolphins pull out

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the midst of the most heated trade rumors in 2021. Several teams were rumored to have made offers to the Texans for the controversial quarterback. The Texans were willing to part ways with Deshaun Watson following more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct being brought against him. He did not play a single snap in 2021, but he remains a high priority for teams to go after in the offseason. One of the teams that was seemingly the closest to once finalizing a deal has since pulled out and no longer has any interest -- the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to the press at the NFL Combine this week and put some clarity on Miami's plans to make a play for Deshaun Watson in the offseason.

"The door is shut on Deshaun."

The Dolphins are out of the running, especially since new head coach Mike McDaniel has publicly backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now, who else would be interested and willing to offer a trade package for Deshaun Watson?

Matt Rhule could acquire Deshaun Watson to Panthers to save his job

Matt Rhule's tenure with the Carolina Panthers has not been fruitful with great quarterback play. The experiment with Sam Darnold backfired horribly in his face, and bringing back Cam Newton did him no favors either. As of right now, the Panthers have virtually no starting quarterback worth anything.

In a desperate move, Rhule can trade for Watson and hope he ends up playing in 2022. Watson might be rusty after a season away from football, but he is an upgrade compared to Newton and Darnold. Two first-round picks with an additional Day 2 pick and players like Shaq Thompson and Taylor Moton would be enough to intice the Texans without giving away the entire cow.

Atlanta Falcons need to move on from Matt Ryan eventually and could build around Deshaun Watson

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last few seasons and quarterback Matt Ryan has been part of the problem. He's gotten progressively worse since winning the MVP award in 2016. Sure, he hasn't had the greatest cast around him, but others have done more with less. Atlanta would have to restructure some contracts and also rid themselves of Ryan's contract, but they could make a play for Deshaun Watson.

Georgia's native son - Deshaun Watson - is waiting for a 3rd chance to shine.

Two first-round picks, two late-round picks, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley could open the door to a plausible trade scenario with the Texans. The Falcons have some great cornerstones in Kyle Pitts and AJ Terrell and adding Watson allows them to have a chance in the weakening NFC South.

Ron Rivera is a long-shot to make a deal but the Commanders need to start off hot

Ron Rivera is not one to give away the bank for a quarterback but he is on the verge of ending up on the hot seat if Taylor Heinicke remains the starter. He hasn't completely shut the door on being interested in Watson and making a trade could put them back in contention with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders are now the odds-favorite at +300 to land QB Deshaun Watson in 2022. Tampa Bay at +350.



Odds sharks always have the inside scoop on what's happening behind the scenes. Doesn't mean Washington lands him.



Does smoke = fire?

Washington could offer two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Landon Collins for Deshaun. Financially, the Commanders can acquire Watson and still rework their roster around him. Deshaun Watson would have Terry McLaurin as a reliable receiver and a favorable schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants twice a year. But on the other side of the debate, this remains a long-shot from an ethical standpoint with the issue the team already has with Dan Snyder. From a football viewpoint, Watson would be able to turn around the franchise.

