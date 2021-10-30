NFL Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for LA Rams WR DeSean Jackson

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to seek a trade for the player, as he's played a low number of snaps throughout the season and wants to move to a team where he's going to get more opportunities.

Jackson is 34 and has excelled during his entire career as a deep-threat receiver. Even with his advanced age, he's averaging 27.6 yards per catch this season now that he's finally healthy after two injury-marred years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sean McVay also confirmed Friday that Jackson won't feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. #Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… #Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

While the veteran doesn't have much space on the Rams offense, he can become a valuable piece for teams that are having problems stretching the field because of the lack of a deep threat receiver. Check out three possible landing spots for DeSean Jackson:

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Since the Chiefs lost Sammy Watkins to the market, the team has been suffering to find a worthy replacement. Mecole Hardman, a second-round pick who took the WR2 spot, is suffering to get consistent production: his speed is great, but he's not reliable enough as it relates to drops and ball security.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was responsible for drafting Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2008. The need for the Chiefs is obvious, and Jackson would go to a team that loves vertical receivers and has more than enough cap space to accommodate his salary.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Think about it: if Jackson is traded to the Chargers, he won't have to change anything except for his practice facility and his uniforms. The other Los Angeles team have a great starting duo in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they desperately need depth in the position in case any of those two go down.

Dan W. @ChargersHomer #Rams WR DeSean Jackson to the #Chargers just makes too much sense all around. DeSean stays in LA with a dynamic QB & offense he could flourish with. Chargers have a surplus of day-3 draft picks to spare, and Jackson matches the archetype missing from their offense. #Rams WR DeSean Jackson to the #Chargers just makes too much sense all around. DeSean stays in LA with a dynamic QB & offense he could flourish with. Chargers have a surplus of day-3 draft picks to spare, and Jackson matches the archetype missing from their offense.

The Chargers could put DeSean in the starting lineup when they go into 3-WR sets, and his speed would open up even more space for Allen and Williams. Plus, considering how good he is on vertical routes, you could expect a lot of deep connections between the veteran receiver and Justin Herbert, who has a cannon for an arm.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Another good option for Jackson would be the Indianapolis Colts, where he'd reunite with Carson Wentz, his quarterback from the last two years, and would also feature in an offense that resembles what he played for the Eagles recently, as Frank Reich is part of Doug Pederson's coaching tree.

Wentz and Jackson would be together again after both left the Eagles in 2021

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Colts are trending up at this point in the season, but they also have some clear holes on the roster, and wide receiver depth is one of the biggest. Jackson joining up with a group that only has Michael Pittman and T.Y. Hilton as proven options would help Indianapolis make a push for the playoffs in the second half of 2021.

Edited by Piyush Bisht