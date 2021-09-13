DeSean Jackson expected to make Rams' debut Sunday night

The Los Angeles Rams announced Sunday morning that newly acquired wide receiver DeSean Jackson will play on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

The Rams will host the Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night in what will be the first regular season game that fans will be in attendance at the new stadium. Rams head coach Sean McVay is hoping that new key players will bring a fresh spark to the offense this season.

Players expected to play Sunday now include Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson, Joe Burrow, Austin Ekeler, Trey Lance, DeSean Jackson, Noah Fant and Saquon Barkley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2021

DeSean Jackson to play on Sunday night vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson this offseason shortly after trading for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams are trying to create a fresh new offensive game plan, the Rams added the 34-year-old veteran who has spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson is also familiar with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay who was his offensive coordinator when both were in Washington in 2014.

DeSean Jackson suffered a lower-body injury last season that limited him to playing in just five games. In 2020, Jackson had 14 catches for 236 receiving yards and a touchdown.

During the 2019 season, Jackson was also hindered by injuries and underwent abdominal surgery. He played just three games in 2019 for just nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping that DeSeason Jackson will not only be able to avoid injury and stay healthy this season but bring an added dynamic to the offense.

Jackson hasn't had a 1,000 receiving yard season since he parted ways with McVay as an offensive coordinator in Washington. If anyone can bring out the type of speedy and reliable receiver that Jackson is, it's McVay.

Jackson has said he is healthy after the previous injuries he has suffered the last two seasons and is ready for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

It also helps that Matthew Stafford will be his starting quarterback. Stafford is known as the biggest deep ball quarterback currently in the National Football League. Having Jackson as an option downfield may completely transform the Rams' offense and make them a contender in the NFC West once again.

Also Read

The Rams will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, who will also be starting a new quarterback in Andy Dalton.

Edited by Henno van Deventer