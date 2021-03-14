NFL Trade Rumors: 3 offensive players the Buffalo Bills should trade for this off-season

The Buffalo Bills fell short of the Super Bowl during the 2021 NFL playoffs. There are three offensive players that the Buffalo Bills should look to add to their team through a trade this off-season. Let's take a look at the three players the Buffalo Bills should pursue through trade.

NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills should trade for Orlando Brown Jr.

Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.

One of the primary positional needs that the Buffalo Bills have is offensive tackle. The Baltimore Ravens announced that their offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded. Buffalo will have competition when it comes to acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. through trade.

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the many teams that are interested in trading for the young tackle. Orlando Brown Jr. isn't requesting a trade because he's unhappy. He's requesting a trade because he wants to play a certain position and the Ravens already have that position filled.

NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills should trade for Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to move their tight end Zach Ertz this off-season. Buffalo could be a sleeper destination for Zach Ertz. The Bills have said they want to upgrade at the tight end position this off-season.

Zach Ertz among TEs since 2018:



🥈252 catches (2nd)

🥉2,560 yards (3rd)

🥉139 1st downs (3rd) pic.twitter.com/p0HDYgFjFB — PFF (@PFF) March 8, 2021

Zach Ertz will give the Buffalo Bills a tight end that can make plays down the field and make life difficult for linebackers. If the Bills have a reliable pass catching tight end, their offense will be even more explosive. It will all come down to what the Eagles want for their tight end.

NFL Trade Rumors: Buffalo Bills should trade for Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt will give the Buffalo Bills everything they want in a running back. He can run between the tackles and catch the football. Hunt played well while Nick Chubb was out with an injury for the Cleveland Browns.

Highest missed tackle rate per touch since 2019

🔸 Nick Chubb - 27%

🔹 Mike Davis - 27%

🔸 Kareem Hunt - 26%

🔹 Tony Pollard - 25% pic.twitter.com/AwsLsvNtXs — PFF (@PFF) March 12, 2021

The Buffalo Bills are looking to add a running back either through free agency, trade, or during the NFL draft. Right now the Buffalo Bills are a running back and tight end away from making a run at a Super Bowl. Kareem Hunt will give Josh Allen a reliable running back who can make big plays at any moment. This is something the Buffalo Bills lacked during the 2020-2021 NFL season with their two running backs.