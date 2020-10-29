The Minnesota Vikings are looking to make major moves ahead of the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

The Vikings have reported that they are interested in shopping wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Randolph, and free safety Harrison Smith. Thielen and Smith are the big names that would get a lot of suitors for the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings Reportedly Open To Dealing S Harrison Smith, TE Kyle Rudolph, LT Riley Reiff https://t.co/V1aIEhF7nv #Vikings pic.twitter.com/EWMDupUkgO — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) October 25, 2020

Three teams come to mind that could really utilize Harrison Smith on their defense and make a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Trade Rumors: Harrison Smith to the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys defense is holding them back from winning a lot of football games. It's not a secret that they are looking to improve their skill on the defensive side of the ball. Harrison Smith would be a huge step in the right direction for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are last in the league in rushing defense. Smith brings a hard-hitting style that could help improve the Cowboys' rushing defense. Smith would also bring the Dallas Cowboys someone who can lay the lumber on receivers going over the middle. Dallas should definitely look into Smith as long as the Vikings don't want the whole kitchen sink for him.

NFL Trade Rumors: Harrison Smith to Washington?

Washington just lost safety Landon Collins for the season. They are not out of the NFC East race yet and could plug Harrison Smith in right away. This would also give Washington the opportunity to move away from quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

If the Washington Football Team could develop a package that includes Haskins and draft picks, the Minnesota Vikings would definitely consider it. Minnesota is looking to rebuild their offense. If they can get a young quarterback that needs time to develop it could be a win for both teams.

Haskins could go to Minnesota and sit for a year or two and develop his skills at quarterback. This would also give the Minnesota Vikings the opportunity to draft other positional players to put around their young core. This trade would give Washington a impactful defensive player. If the trade were to happen the Washington defense could lead them to the top of the NFC East.

NFL Trade Rumors: Harrison Smith to the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots are another team that can offer a young quarterback in a trade package for Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Bill Belichick is not afraid to trade young talent to gain experienced talent on defense. The Patriots are great at pulling off trades and this could be one that benefits them.

Vikings Safety Harrison Smith unfollowed the Vikings on Twitter AND Instagram? pic.twitter.com/h4hIGaWJQY — SpoOky Brycen 🎃🕸 (@BradyyNFL) October 25, 2020

If the Patriots put together a package deal with backup QB Jarrett Stidham and two draft picks, the Minnesota Vikings would definitely look at it. New England has a bunch of picks and could spare a couple to land a game-changer on defense. Smith would add more talent to the Patriots defense.

Harrison Smith does not fix the Patriots situation on offense, but he would bring help to their defense. The bad thing is the Minnesota Vikings would want Stidham and at least a second and third round draft pick for the safety.

One thing we know is that Belichick has a way with words and may be able to get Smith for Stidham and a third and fifth round pick. This trade deadline is already bringing excitement and the best is still to come.