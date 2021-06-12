NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic destinations for Russell Wilson if he decides to leave Seahawks

Russell Wilson made headlines on Thursday by saying that he never requested to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported an update to the news:

"There's a feeling around the league that if Seattle is not at least on the cusp of a Super Bowl this year that this could get very ugly once again. Because there are two issues that happened a few months ago. Russell Wilson was straight-up frustrated because he felt his name was floated in trade rumors even a few years back. And then this offseason, he had ideas to try to get the Seahawks back in the Super Bowl. He wanted to present them to the team, he was calling them up, saying, 'Hey, what are we doing here, there?' He felt like that was met with resistance. That they weren't hearing him. So there was straight-up consternation."

Russell Wilson had mentioned Antonio Brown's interest in joining the Seahawks and was also vouching for the team to trade for Julio Jones. Both deals fell through as Antonio Brown re-signed with the Buccaneers and the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson will be understandably frustrated if the Seahawks do not make it to the Super Bowl this season. If the quarterback wants to leave the team before the 2022 season, here are three realistic options for him.

Where are the three realistic landing spots for Russell Wilson?

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are not going to wait forever for Daniel Jones to step up and be their franchise quarterback. Russell Wilson's wife Ciara has expressed interest in living in New York. The Giants have built a winning roster on both offense and defense.

If the Giants add Russell Wilson to the team as the starting quarterback in 2022, they will become instant Super Bowl contenders. Wilson will have a better defense in New York and a better offensive line. He will also get upgrades at tight end, running back and wide receiver. The New York Giants could potentially be the top landing spot for Wilson next offseason.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

This could be Derek Carr's final season with the Las Vegas Raiders if he cannot lead them to the playoffs. Jon Gruden's job could also be on the line this season. The Raiders may clean the house after this season by sending both Gruden and Carr packing.

If the Raiders do this and land Wilson, they will more than likely let the quarterback pick the next head coach. Another option for the Raiders is to get rid of Derek Carr, keep Gruden and add Wilson. Las Vegas will have a new starting quarterback in 2022 and there's a good possibility that it could be Russell Wilson.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in for an experimental season in 2021. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are not future quarterbacks for Sean Payton and the Saints. New Orleans has the talent to compete for a Super Bowl if they have a good quarterback.

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton together may be a better combination than Drew Brees and Sean Payton. Wilson is more athletic and will give Payton the ability to open his offensive playbook. The New Orleans Saints are going to make a strong push for Russell Wilson and could land him.

