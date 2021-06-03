NFL Trade Rumors: How can the Seattle Seahawks pull off the trade for Julio Jones? 

The Julio Jones sweepstakes just got another entrant with reports that the Seattle Seahawks have entered the chase for the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has reached out to Jones to discuss the possibility of playing together in 2021.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

But do the Seattle Seahawks have a real shot at acquiring the Atlanta wideout?

Atlanta wants a first round draft pick

The Falcons reportedly want a first-round draft pick for Julio Jones, but the Seahawks don’t have a first-round pick until 2023 due to the recent Jamal Adams trade.

Seattle’s front office may regret giving up two first-round picks for their star safety Adams last year, with Julio Jones right within their reach.

The Seahawks do have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and may have to offer multiple mid-rounders to get the Falcons interested. After Russell Wilson recently voiced his discontent with the franchise, Seahawks management will be determined to keep their star quarterback happy heading into this season.

A Seattle-wide receiving group featuring Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and Julio Jones would be frightening for opposing NFL defenses.

NFL teams linked to Julio Jones

The New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers have all been linked to Julio Jones. It was reported that Jones was keen to play with Cam Newton at Foxborough this year.

The Julio Jones trade rumors are heating up!



The @Fantasy_Guru John Hansen and #NFL Insider @CaplanNFL discuss some teams that could be in the running for Julio, including a #SLEEPER team from Adam!#FantasyFootball #Falcons pic.twitter.com/9sjm2rLR1V — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) June 1, 2021

Jones has a previous relationship with former Falcons offensive coordinator and current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. So there’s a belief that San Francisco is interested in his services.

Like the Seahawks, the 49ers don't have a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft due to moving up this year to pick Trey Lance.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has publicly tried to recruit Julio Jones to join him this season. He sent Jones a direct message on Instagram trying to convince him to come to the Titans.

Julio Jones NFL stats

Games - 135

Yards - 12,896

Average yards per catch - 15.2

Touchdowns - 60

