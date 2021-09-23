NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons the Dolphins must finally trade for Deshaun Watson

After an impressive season opener win over the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins suffered a disappointing 35-0 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The lopsided defeat featured the Dolphins losing second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a rib injury. The Alabama product managed to avoid any severe setback as his X-rays came back negative.

The time is now for the Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson

It is time for the Dolphins to move Deshaun Watson on through a trade. However, he has been ruled out for Week Three action against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he’s dealing with considerable pain. In other words, it will come down to his pain tolerance that will determine his availability.

Tagovailoa’s injury also brought to the forefront the discussion around potential interest in acquiring Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. In recent weeks, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has shot down any notion the team wants to land the Pro Bowler, citing the team only wanting high-character players.

"There are a lot of things we weigh when we're making decisions -- fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap," Flores said via ESPN. "When we're talking about a player or players, we're always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team-first. Those are the types of guys we're looking for.

"We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building."

Watson is still amid serious legal issues facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault stemming from over the last year. The pending situation has kept him off the field as the Texans want the legal process to play out first before making any moves involving the 26-year-old.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters what has become obvious: Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury. Expect his status to remain the same. #Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters what has become obvious: Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury. Expect his status to remain the same.

With all that being said, it may be time for the Dolphins to make a move to acquire the star quarterback.

Bonafide star quarterback

Yes, it’s still extremely early in Tagovailoa’s career, but Watson is a bonafide star in the league. He’s proven to be a top-five caliber of talent at his position. He’s shown the ability to guide a franchise to the playoffs and hasn’t hit his physical prime.

The Dolphins certainly want to give Tagovailoa the chance to shine and prove himself, but if Watson has his legal matters worked out in his favor, he has plenty to offer. The Dolphins can build the offense around him while potentially contending in the AFC.

League trade value has taken a hit

If Watson didn’t have his legal issues floating around him, the franchise would have a much easier time finding the trade offer they desire.

However, the uncertainty around his NFL future due to his legal problems has created a significant hurdle. On top of that, there is no question he will face a stiff punishment from the league even if he avoids serious repercussions for his alleged actions.

The Dolphins have publicly denied their interest in Watson, but there is mutual interest between the two sides. If the Texans drop down the asking price, Miami could step in as a legitimate landing spot.

Compete for more than the NFL playoffs

Flores' arrival to the Dolphins has dramatically shifted the culture in Miami.

The franchise is building toward something potentially special that has the team moving in the right direction. The question becomes what can take them to the next step forward beyond competing for the playoffs.

Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it.

Watson fits the bill for what could be a separate factor as the Dolphins possess a dependable defense along with a slew of promising young talent. The Pro Bowler could be the piece that lifts them toward being a top team in the AFC.

Ultimately, the Dolphins will keep a close eye on Watson’s legal situation, but he could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar