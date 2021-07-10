NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should make a hard push at Allen Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars could make one more big move this offseason by bringing a former star back to the franchise. Former Jags wide receiver Allen Robinson has yet to reach a long-term deal with the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old now looks set to play this season under his one-year franchise tag deal of $17.98 million.

This leaves the door open for the Jaguars to potentially swoop in and trade for the disgruntled Bears receiver.

Should the Jaguars trade for Allen Robinson?

It would be a bold move by Jacksonville but could help turn the franchise into a real contender in the AFC South for 2021.

Here are three reasons why the Jaguars should push hard to acquire Allen Robinson.

#1 - Top 10 receiver

Allen Robinson may be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL today. The six-foot-two, 218 lbs pass catcher has produced two back-to-back 1000-plus yard seasons in Chicago.

Robinson's 102 receptions last season tied him with Matt Forte for the second-most in Bears franchise history in a single season.

In 2015, Robinson made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars when he recorded 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. At just 27, the wideout is still right in his prime and set to produce for many seasons to come.

#2 - Homecoming

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Allen Robinson in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. So it would be a homecoming for Robinson if he was to be traded back to the Jags.

Robinson had three productive seasons for the Jaguars from 2014-17 until he tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season. As mentioned earlier in the article, he made the Pro Bowl in his second year with the Jags.

There is no doubt that Allen Robinson would immediately upgrade the Jacksonville offense and his timeline fits with the youth movement of the franchise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of this year’s NFL Draft. Big things are expected from Lawrence with the young QB being compared to the likes of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Jacksonville already has a loaded offense led by receivers D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault JR. The addition of Allen Robinson would give Trevor Lawrence one of the scariest receiving groups to pass to in 2021.

Robinson would also add key experience to the young offense and provide Trevor Lawrence with a star receiver from Week One.

