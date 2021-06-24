NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Stephon Gilmore should leave the Patriots

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is not happy with his current contract and wants the franchise to give him a new deal before training camp begins.

The 30-year-old NFL veteran is scheduled to make $7.3 million this season, which ranks 24th among cornerbacks. Stephon Gilmore remains one of the top corners in the league and wants the team to pay him what he believes he deserves.

Should Stephon Gilmore demand a trade out of New England Patriots?

The former 2019 Defensive Player of the Year did not show up for the Pats' mandatory mini camp and could sit out of the upcoming training camp if his contract situation is not resolved.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots' front office are notorious for playing hardball with their players, so it could be in Gilmore’s best interests to move out of Foxborough.

Here are three reasons why Stephon Gilmore should leave the Patriots this off-season.

#1 Money

It’s clear Stephon Gilmore is not happy with his current contract, which he signed back in 2017. As he enters his 30s, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is seeking one more big payday before his NFL career winds down.

If the Patriots are not willing to restructure his current deal or extend it, Gilmore should ask to be traded. There are plenty of teams that would love to have the All-Pro defender in their rosters for 2021 and beyond.

Stephon Gilmore should channel Cuba Gooding Jr's NFL character from Jerry McGuire and yell... “Show me the money!”

#2 Opportunity to win Championships

Reason number two for Stephon Gilmore to move out from New England is the opportunity to win another Super Bowl before he retires. At 30, the star cornerback doesn’t have too many years left in his NFL career, so he should try and maximize his chances of winning the Super Bowl.

As the Patriots enter 2021, they look far from being an NFL championship-caliber team. Yes, they signed several free agents this off-season and drafted a rookie quarterback, but at best, they look like a wild-card playoff team.

Bill Belichick has worked wonders in the past with lesser squads, but all those Pats teams had Tom Brady under center. Current Patriots starting QB Cam Newton is not Tom Brady.

#3 Happiness

Stephon Gilmore has played 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl. As his NFL career enters its final stage, he should be seeking to play for a team that makes him happy.

He should play for a franchise that values him and his talents and will pay him what he deserves to make. Bill Belichick has shown time and time again that he is not concerned about Stephon Gilmore's feelings or his wants. For Belichick, it is always about what is best for the team and the long-term future of the franchise.

Stephon Gilmore would be welcomed with open arms by several NFL teams who would love to have his veteran leadership in their defense. It's time for the star cornerback to embrace change and make a move out of New England.

Edited by Bhargav