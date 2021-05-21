NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could make a run at Mitchell Trubisky during the trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills made an interesting free agent move this offseason when they signed Chicago Bears' starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bills already have Josh Allen and he's currently a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

Buffalo signed Trubisky as a back-up to Allen but they may have also signed him because he could yet draw interest from other teams around the trade deadline. Unless a freak accident happens, Mitchell Trubisky isn't going to see the football field in the 2021 NFL season. There are two teams that need a starting quarterback and another franchise that has a big question mark on their current QB.

Bills are giving former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky a one-year deal. He now becomes the back up to Josh Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Here are the three teams that could be interested in trading for Mitchell Trubisky during the NFL trade deadline.

Potential landing spots for Mitchell Trubisky

#1 Washington Football Team

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Washington needs a franchise quarterback after signing veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason. Washington is also in the race to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

If the Washington Football Team fails to land Watson and Ryan Fitzpatrick struggles, they could be the first team to call the Bills about Mitchell Trubisky, who will have time to develop in Buffalo, which is something he never got the chance to do in Chicago. He could potentially get a second chance to prove that he's not a bust with Washington.

#2 Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season with Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, Ryan Finley and Jeff Driskel. Houston will most likely narrow that down to two or three before the season starts. Deshaun Watson is definitely not going to play another snap for the Texans.

Houston could package Davis Mills in a deal for Mitchell Trubisky and it's only a matter of time before Houston picks up the phone and calls Buffalo about him. The Texans will most likely try their luck with the quarterbacks they have on their roster. That's why a trade proposal for Mitchell Trubisky around the trade deadline makes the most sense for Houston.

#3 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints are the only team that has a big question mark on their starting quarterback. Sean Payton doesn't know which Jameis Winston he will get during the 2021-2022 season. If Winston struggles, the Saints will turn to Taysom Hill.

Saints could be "interesting landing spot" for QB Mitchell Trubisky (per @SlaterNFL)https://t.co/ArR4UbyGsF pic.twitter.com/2pDLqwIFWE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2021

After Taysom Hill, the Saints are out of options and will then call about Trubisky. Sean Payton is an offensive guru and could turn Mitchell Trubisky into a successful quarterback. However, this all depends on how Jameis Winston does during the 2021-2022 season.