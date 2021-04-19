NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could pursue Cowboys' 10th overall pick

The Dallas Cowboys currently have the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and they seem to have a plan. The top four teams are planning to select a quarterback, while the Bengals, Dolphins and Lions are set to select wide receivers. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are hoping that the best offensive lineman in the draft, Penei Sewell, falls to them at number 10.

NFL teams and fans know that things change in the draft. The 2021 NFL Draft has a lot of uncertainties. Dallas will be watching closely before they decide what to do with their 10th overall pick. If Penei Sewell isn't available at No. 10, the Cowboys could go defensive, but they could also trade back.

If the Dallas Cowboys end up trading back in the 2021 NFL Draft, which teams would be interested in acquiring the 10th overall pick?

1) Chicago Bears

According to heavy.com, the Chicago Bears have been linked with a possible move up to the 10th overall pick. The Chicago Bears currently have the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. This trade will become a big possibility if Trey Lance or Justin Fields falls to No. 10. Chicago wants to find a future franchise quarterback in this year's draft.

2) Washington Football Team

This is something that we do not see often - NFL rivals exchanging draft picks. But Washington wants to find a quarterback. With Washington having the 19th overall pick it will be a miracle if one of the top five quarterbacks make it that far in this year's draft. Rivals or no rivals, the Cowboys and Washington can make a deal if it feels like the right move.

*tick-tock* *tick-tock*



With the #NFLDraft getting closer, here's the latest roundup of what the experts are predicting we'll do 👀 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 14, 2021

3) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are interested in moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft and have made that known. New England currently sits with the 15th overall pick. If the Patriots fail to move ahead of the No. 10 pick, we could possibly see them pursue the Cowboys pick. It'll be interesting to see if New England is active during the 2021 NFL Draft.