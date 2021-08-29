NFL Trade Rumors: 3 WR options for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2021 season-opener

Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, but the San Francisco 49ers aren't making his life easier with the wide receiver situation as of now.

The 49ers receiving group is a mix of young players with a lot of potential, veterans whose careers are close to the end and unproven players trying to grab a final spot on the 53-man roster.

Even though there are some intriguing options, they still have to solidify the group to make a run for the tortuous NFC West in 2021. They can't put all their chips in the fast development of young players such as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Three WR options for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of week 1

#1 - Brandin Cooks

Just imagine how much Cooks wants to get out of that mess named Houston Texans. Even though he doesn't want to be traded anymore after being moved season after season over the last decade, he would love to join an ascending team like the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooks would provide much-needed experience for young receivers like Samuel and Aiyuk, and he would be an instant playmaker on the field, especially on deep passes. Trey Lance would love to have a guy of Cooks' quality making plays down the field, and he would easily be open to a trade away from Houston.

#2 - N'Keal Harry

Harry never made it into New England like the Patriots expected, but it wouldn't be a problem if the 49ers took a flier on him. He wants to be traded from the Patriots, and his characteristics on the field would present something new for Kyle Shanahan to work it, a big-bodied wide receiver who can win contested catches.

New England seems open to moving on from Harry after investing a lot of money in free agency for new pass catchers, and there are some rumors that he may not even make the 53-man roster. With a small cost, the 49ers should pay attention to Harry.

#3 - Tim Patrick

Patrick had a great 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, but his days with the franchise are numbered. He's on a one-year contract and his role in the offense won't grow much bigger with more talented options in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Since he'll be a free agent after the season, the Broncos may be open to the possibility of getting something in return for a player that's not going to make much of an impact in 2021. The 49ers would add a solid receiving option for a low price.

