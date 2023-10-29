NFL Trade Rumors: $34,563,594 DE Chase Young linked to Bears ahead of trade deadline

The latest NFL trade rumor involves Chase Young and the Bears as the trade deadline nears. There are two parts to this equation, as always.

First, there are the Washington Commaders. They are expected to be a selling team this year. New owner Josh Harris will want to create a winning team for this new era and for that they need to rebuild the entire roster. It might include getting everything from a new quarterback to possibly even a new coach. But it is not just them who are in the firing line.

The back office needs to deliver some good results as well. While what they do next year will be interesting, they need to pick up some good draft picks now to be competitive. They are currently 3-4 and look faraway from competing for the playoffs, never mind the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of them in their division.

So the Washington Commanders looking to cash in on Chase Young is hardly a surprise. But what requires analysis is why the Chicago Bears might be going for him.

The Bears are not expected to be a buying team. They are 2-5 and bottom of the NFC North, which itself is not the toughest division this year. However, Chase Young is just 24 years old and was the defensive rookie of the year in 2020. The second overall pick has a 4-year 34.5 million contract with the Commanders and will be angling for a new contract.

The Bears are one of the few teams to have the cap space to offer him a new contract. His youth also helps his cause in being a cog for the future. He also might be available for the lowest value right now given he was injured in 2021 but has come back strongly with five sacks in five games this season. The Commanders reportedly want a second-round pick for him.

Will the Bears settle for Montez Sweat if Chase Young is unavailable?

Based on the latest rumors, the Commanders are willing to offload either Chase Young or Montez Sweat. Based on player profile and age, the Bears look to be watching Young and not Sweat, who is three years older.

However, the rumors coming out of the league indicate that the Commanders are willing to part with at least one of their pass rushers as they look to build for the future. Others like Curtis Samuel and Jacoby Brissett could be on the way out too.

More than the players that leave, it will be those who stay whose jobs will be on the line.